Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4: Rihanna Drops Teaser That Raises High Expectations | WATCH

*Rihanna plans to end 2022 in style and with a loud fashion statement through her annual Savage X Fenty. The music star has dropped a teaser showing her posing seductively in black undergarments in front of velvety, purple, and lavender-toned backgrounds.

According to an announcement on October 17, the lingerie fashion show is scheduled to premiere its fourth volume on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.

The show will include “a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music,” according to a press release. As has happened in past shows, fans will be able to see the debut of the brand’s latest styles.

Meanwhile, the brand posted a video hinting at a new line from it. The new line will possibly be called “Power x Play.”

Many details about the forthcoming show haven’t been released yet, but Rihanna is expected to continue serving as the show’s creative director and executive producer. Parris Goebel, who won an Emmy for his handling of Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, is also expected back as the choreographer for Vol. 4.

The brand also announced that Savage X Fenty’s latest collection will be available for purchase through the brand’s official website and its Amazon Fashion store.

The news about the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 came on the heels of rumors that Rihanna has recorded two songs for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack. Weeks ago, the news also came that Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

When she dropped the teaser, her Instagram page was flooded with comments from fans.

“Athletic wear?????!!!! Omg I hope so!!” commented one fan.

“Ok staaaaahp! Is this what I think it is? Because if it’s activewear, I’m ready, baby!!!!” commented another.

“Whatever it is just take my money. I’m sure I need it!!!” another fan added.