7-Year-Old Gun Violence Victim to Become an Author – Thanks to Master P and Snoop Dogg | VIDEOs

*Malakai Roberts, a 7-year-old Kentucky native, permanently lost his sight following a gun violence incident that left him with a bullet in the head in December 2020.

Rappers Percy “Master P” Miller and Snoop Dogg are now out to help the gun violence victim to become an author. Master P took to his Instagram page to announce that he is teaming up with Malakai Roberts and Snoop Dogg’s upcoming cereal brand, Snoop Loopz, to publish a children’s book, “Adventures of Malakai”

“We’re publishing a children’s book with 7-year-old Malachi from Lexington, Kentucky, who lost his vision due to gun violence,” read Master P’s Instagram. “He’s an inspiration for kids overcoming adversity. #GODisgood “The Adventures of Malachi” children’s book will be available in 2023, Presented by Snoop Loopz Cereal. The more we make, the more we give. @snoopdogg www.SnoopLoopz.com Sharing is caring. @doggyland_kids.”

Roberts participated in Louisville’s Future Healers Program, according to WLKY. The program aims to raise awareness of gun violence’s impact on the youth. Future Healers combined the University of Louisville School of Medicine SNMA chapter, UofL Health – Trauma Institute, Surgery Department and Christopher 2X Game Changers.

Speaking to WLJY, Master P said the upcoming book would be special because Malakai is special.

“I mean, this kid has never given up with all the adversity he went through, so this book is gonna be special,” he said. “And it’s all about kids, so we’re gonna be able to teach kids and help Malakai keep his adventures going.”

He added that the book will also be incredible for the kids because the idea is to help kids know how to overcome adversity. The book’s release date has not been set. However, Snoop Dogg’s cereal is expected to get in a grocery store near you sometime in 2023.