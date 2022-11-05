Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Safaree Devastated – His Childhood ‘Friend’ Gets 18 Years for Robbing Him!

By Fisher Jack
0

Safaree (on The Real)
Safaree (on The Real)

Folks, there’s no doubt you gotta be careful about who you call friends these days! According to New Jersey News, Safaree’s childhood friend was sentenced to 18 years in prison for robbing HIM of $180K in jewels.

The robbery took place in 2018. Safaree’s friend and other robbers made off with $183,000 worth of jewelry. When the robbers were finally captured, the identity of Safaree’s friend, Shawn Harewood, was revealed.

In July 2022, a jury convicted Harewood on three counts of robbery, eluding, and resisting arrest. Prosecutors discovered that he set up the robbery and later sentenced him to 18 years in prison. In the courtroom, he stated, “These moments do not define me, and they’re not reflective of me.”

As for Safaree, he is said to have been left “traumatized.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Ye Can’t Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because These 2 Brothas OWN the Trademark! | WATCH

Wait. There’s more …

Naturally, folks in the peanut gallery had some thoughts on the situation …

iamladyluck
When your dogs ain’t eating they looking at your plate

listen2tish
Wow 18 years is a long time. But hey do the crime do the time

theshadebbyreloaded
Safaree was stealing from Nicki & having scandals with fans so this is karma.

tahrell
Not only do you gotta watch them boys in blue, but them ni**as in your crew you gotta watch them too!

letrevatherealtor
Crazy how you think you have a real friend in an individual and to them, you mean absolutely NOTHING. Sad that you have to watch those around you because some people are truly loyal and some are clearly snakes….

Previous articleRape Civil Case against Trey Songz Dismissed after Statute of Limitations Expires on Allegations | VIDEOO
Next articleA ‘Disheartened’ Tiffany Cross Speaks Out After Being Ousted by MSNBC | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO