Safaree Devastated – His Childhood ‘Friend’ Gets 18 Years for Robbing Him!

Folks, there’s no doubt you gotta be careful about who you call friends these days! According to New Jersey News, Safaree’s childhood friend was sentenced to 18 years in prison for robbing HIM of $180K in jewels.

The robbery took place in 2018. Safaree’s friend and other robbers made off with $183,000 worth of jewelry. When the robbers were finally captured, the identity of Safaree’s friend, Shawn Harewood, was revealed.

In July 2022, a jury convicted Harewood on three counts of robbery, eluding, and resisting arrest. Prosecutors discovered that he set up the robbery and later sentenced him to 18 years in prison. In the courtroom, he stated, “These moments do not define me, and they’re not reflective of me.”

As for Safaree, he is said to have been left “traumatized.”

iamladyluck

When your dogs ain’t eating they looking at your plate

listen2tish

Wow 18 years is a long time. But hey do the crime do the time

theshadebbyreloaded

Safaree was stealing from Nicki & having scandals with fans so this is karma.

tahrell

Not only do you gotta watch them boys in blue, but them ni**as in your crew you gotta watch them too!

letrevatherealtor

Crazy how you think you have a real friend in an individual and to them, you mean absolutely NOTHING. Sad that you have to watch those around you because some people are truly loyal and some are clearly snakes….