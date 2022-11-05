Rape Civil Case against Trey Songz Dismissed after Statute of Limitations Expires on Allegations | VIDEOO

*An anonymous woman only identified as Jane Doe filed a complaint against Trey Songs in February, alleging he became a “savage rapist” in March 2016 following their consensual relationship.

The woman, who sought $20 million in damages, claimed in the lawsuit that she attended a party at Songz’s home, where he allegedly anally raped her after she told him she didn’t want to have anal sex. She begged the singer-songwriter to stop throughout the incident. She later went to a nearby hospital, and an examination found there was “severe anal tearing that could require surgery.”

But on Monday, and after Songz’s legal team argued the statute of limitations had already expired when the anonymous woman filed her lawsuit, the case was dismissed.

Earlier this year, Songz was cleared of yet another sexual assault case that is said to have happened in November 2021.

According to the unnamed victim, the incident took place on his 37th birthday in a hotel room at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed they indeed received a report about the incident, and criminal charges weren’t filed following an investigation. The singer’s lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, issued a statement after the case was dropped.

“We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence,” they said. “We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.”