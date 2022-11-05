Saturday, November 5, 2022
Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Still in Court Battle for Custody of His Daughter Emani | VIDEO

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
Tanisha Foster - Emani Asghedom - Nipsey Hussle
*Just who will finally have custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom? The court will decide the answer to the question. For now, the battle still rages between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster.

New court documents indicate that Sam Asghedom, Hussle’s brother, recently filed to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. According to a Radar Online report, he filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case.

Following the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019, Sam was appointed by the court to be the administrator of his late brother’s estate. Sam has since handled matters such as distributing funds, approving deals, and paying off debts.

For Sam, everything is falling into place, save for the custody of Emani. After Nipsey’s untimely death, his family went to court to get full guardianship of Emani, alleging that her mother (Foster) is an unfit parent. Sam has said there had been a mediation to solve the matter, but so far, there hasn’t been a solution reached.

Apart from Emany, Nipsey’s son Kross is also a beneficiary. Kross’s mother is Lauren London, who was the rapper’s girlfriend.

The family claimed Foster abuses substances, gets into physical fights in front of Emany, and lives in homes where strangers are present.

Foster went to court earlier this year to get the guardianship amended. She stated that the only reason she made the custody agreement following the rapper’s death was because of her “own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death, and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani.”

Soon after she signed the agreement in question, she began complaining that Nipsey’s family was “using their financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

Therefore, she is now asking for a “neutral experience financial planner” to be hired to manage Emani’s inheritance.

“She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

