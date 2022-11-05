Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeHip HopBeef
Beef

Megan Thee Stallion, Alexis Ohanian Respond to Disses on Drake’s New Album | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Megan Thee Stallion - Alexis Ohanian - Draker (Getty)
Megan Thee Stallion – Alexis Ohanian – Draker (Getty)

*(CNN) — Drake’s newest album includes jabs at multiple other artists and public figures — and some have their own choice words for the Canadian rapper.

Drake released “Her Loss,” a 16-track collaboration with 21 Savage, on Friday. On one song, “Circo Loco,” he seems to imply that Megan Thee Stallion’s allegations that she was shot by Tory Lanez were false. In 2020, Megan stated that she was shot in the foot by Lanez, who has been charged with felony assault with a firearm and pleaded not guilty.

“This b—- lie ’bout getting shots but she still a stallion,” Drake raps on the cut.

On Twitter, Megan asked other artists to “stop using my shooting for clout” shortly after the album was released. She asked why it was acceptable to joke about women being shot and seemed to compare the reaction to her shooting to the ongoing outcry over Kanye West’s antisemitic comments.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: A ‘Disheartened’ Tiffany Cross Speaks Out After Being Ousted by MSNBC | VIDEO

“Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her,” Megan wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion has been vocal about critiquing the societal acceptance of violence against Black women, penning a New York Times op-ed in 2020 that reflected on her shooting and the intersection of sexism and racism.

And Megan isn’t the only public figure speaking out against Drake’s newest disses.

On “Middle of the Ocean,” the album’s 12th track, the rapper throws a barb at Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who married tennis superstar Serena Williams in 2017.

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” the artist raps.

But in a Twitter thread about his new investments and business success, Ohanian said that being a groupie isn’t such a bad thing.

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” he wrote.

Williams responded to the tweet with several heart-covered emojis.

Drake is a longtime fan of Williams, attending her matches since at least 2011. He also name-dropped her in his 2013 track “Worst Behavior.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleLate Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Still in Court Battle for Custody of His Daughter Emani | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO