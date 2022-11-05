Megan Thee Stallion, Alexis Ohanian Respond to Disses on Drake’s New Album | WATCH

*(CNN) — Drake’s newest album includes jabs at multiple other artists and public figures — and some have their own choice words for the Canadian rapper.

Drake released “Her Loss,” a 16-track collaboration with 21 Savage, on Friday. On one song, “Circo Loco,” he seems to imply that Megan Thee Stallion’s allegations that she was shot by Tory Lanez were false. In 2020, Megan stated that she was shot in the foot by Lanez, who has been charged with felony assault with a firearm and pleaded not guilty.

“This b—- lie ’bout getting shots but she still a stallion,” Drake raps on the cut.

On Twitter, Megan asked other artists to “stop using my shooting for clout” shortly after the album was released. She asked why it was acceptable to joke about women being shot and seemed to compare the reaction to her shooting to the ongoing outcry over Kanye West’s antisemitic comments.

“Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her,” Megan wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion has been vocal about critiquing the societal acceptance of violence against Black women, penning a New York Times op-ed in 2020 that reflected on her shooting and the intersection of sexism and racism.

And Megan isn’t the only public figure speaking out against Drake’s newest disses.

On “Middle of the Ocean,” the album’s 12th track, the rapper throws a barb at Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who married tennis superstar Serena Williams in 2017.

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” the artist raps.

But in a Twitter thread about his new investments and business success, Ohanian said that being a groupie isn’t such a bad thing.

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” he wrote.

Williams responded to the tweet with several heart-covered emojis.

Drake is a longtime fan of Williams, attending her matches since at least 2011. He also name-dropped her in his 2013 track “Worst Behavior.”

