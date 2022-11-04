Two Caterers Working on New Denzel Washington Movie Arrested in Cocaine Bust

*Two caterers working on the set of Denzel Washington’s new movie in Italy were arrested as part of a cocaine bust following a man’s death.

According to TMZ, Italian paramilitary police seized 120 grams of cocaine Tuesday during a raid at a hotel on the Amalfi coast. The drug bust allegedly occurred near where Washington and Dakota Fanning are filming “The Equalizer 3.” The bust went down after the movie production’s head of catering, a 55-year-old man, collapsed and died of a heart attack after leaving a bar.

The man reportedly had several bags of cocaine in his pockets and this prompted a police investigation into the possibility of more drugs possibly being on “The Equalizer” set.

The arrest of the two catering workers from Italy came after police seized cocaine from their hotel room. They were reportedly placed under house arrest.

Italian police reportedly searched areas where director Antoine Fuqua is shooting the film but found no drugs. As reported by PEOPLE, the alleged drug sales did not occur on set and the caterers worked for an independent contractor.

Sources told Fox News Digital that the raid was “regarding a catering vendor, not the movie or crew.”

“The Equalizer 3” reportedly began production last month and finds Fanning reuniting with Washington after the two starred in 2004’s “Man on Fire.”