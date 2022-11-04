Friday, November 4, 2022
Two Caterers Working on New Denzel Washington Movie Arrested in Cocaine Bust

By Ny MaGee
2022 Medal of Freedom Awardee - Denzel Washington
*Two caterers working on the set of Denzel Washington’s new movie in Italy were arrested as part of a cocaine bust following a man’s death.

According to TMZ, Italian paramilitary police seized 120 grams of cocaine Tuesday during a raid at a hotel on the Amalfi coast. The drug bust allegedly occurred near where Washington and Dakota Fanning are filming “The Equalizer 3.” The bust went down after the movie production’s head of catering, a 55-year-old man, collapsed and died of a heart attack after leaving a bar. 

The man reportedly had several bags of cocaine in his pockets and this prompted a police investigation into the possibility of more drugs possibly being on “The Equalizer” set.

The arrest of the two catering workers from Italy came after police seized cocaine from their hotel room. They were reportedly placed under house arrest. 

READ MORE: Denzel Washington Speaks on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: ‘Who Are We to Condemn?’ | WATCH

denzel washington at afi lifetime achievement award
Denzel Washington attends the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Italian police reportedly searched areas where director Antoine Fuqua is shooting the film but found no drugs. As reported by PEOPLE, the alleged drug sales did not occur on set and the caterers worked for an independent contractor.

Sources told Fox News Digital that the raid was “regarding a catering vendor, not the movie or crew.”

“The Equalizer 3” reportedly began production last month and finds Fanning reuniting with Washington after the two starred in 2004’s “Man on Fire.”

Washington plays retired agent Robert McCall in the Equalizer movies. The first film hit theaters in 2014 and brought in over $101 million domestically and over $192 million globally. The second film was released in 2018 and made over $102 million in the US and over $190 million globally.

Speaking previously with /Film, Fuqua said that the new movie will “Hopefully, reveal a little more about Robert (McCall). Yeah, I think that’s the key, to learn more about Robert McCall.”

“Equalizer 3” opens in theaters Sept. 1, 2023.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

