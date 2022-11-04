Twitter Users Losing Interest in Fashion, Celeb Reports – Turning to Porn, Crypto

*A report has revealed that more and more Twitter users seem to be losing interest in the traditional topics on the site, such as fashion and celebrity reports.

They now gravitate toward pornographic and Cryptocurrency content. This is bad news for many advertisers who rely on general topics such as fashion and celebs to promote their products or services.

According to an internal Twitter report, “Not Suitable For Work” (NSFW) and crypto content are currently the highest-growing topics that interest most English-speaking, heavy Twitter users. NSFW content includes nudity and porn.

But fashion and celeb topics are not the only casualties – news, sports, and entertainment have also been affected, as Twitter users start shunning them.

Most social media platforms don’t permit nudity on their platforms, but Twitter has no such rule. According to its own statistics, adult content constitutes 13% of its content.

In September, big advertisers such as Dyson, PBS Kids and Forbes suspended Twitter advertising because of the accounts that were soliciting child pornography on Twitter, Reuters reported. Many advertisers avoid controversial or nudity topics, fearing they may backfire and damage their brands.

The internal report also found that Twitter is finding it difficult these days to keep its most active or heavy users busy on Twitter. It is crucial matter because, without them, it is bad business for Twitter. Needless to say, this is the state of things the Tesla chief executive, Elon Musk, has gotten himself to after he bought Twitter.

According to the document, a “heavy tweeter” is defined as someone who logs in to Twitter six or seven days a week and tweets about three to four times a week.