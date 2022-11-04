‘This isn’t A Game’ – Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex-wife’s Objection to Their Trans Daughter’s Name Change | VIDEO

*Dwyane Wade is no longer staying quiet. The NBA star is speaking out after his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade alleged in a court filing that he’s trying to make money off their transgender daughter Zaya’s “name and gender change.”

As we previously reported, Funches-Wade submitted an objection to a Los Angeles County court requesting Zaya Wade wait until “the age of majority” to make permanent changes to her identity. This happened on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Following a massive wave of backlash on both parents’ ends, Wade is now speaking out this Thursday to acknowledge their legal situation.

In a statement posted to his official social media accounts, he said, “Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame,” Wade began. “While I’m on a life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15-year-old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.”

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” Wade added.”

Wait. There’s more …

It was 2 years ago (2020) that Zaya Wade came out as transgender and her father has been publicly supportive of his her since then. This past June (06/22), he spoke to TODAY about the important lesson he has learned as a father: allowing his children to see their “real selves.”

“I think we have to continue to grow as parents and understand that our kids’ lives are not just about us,” he said. “We didn’t have them to be a mini version of us. They’re going to become who they are in this world, and it’s our job to find that out.”

Meanwhile, as we reported earlier, in the court documents filed on Tuesday (11-01-22), Funches-Wade said, “I contend that our child should be given the opportunity to decide for themselves at the age of majority if they want to move forward with changing their name and/or gender.”

DWade’s response to that was …

“Siohvaughn tried a similar attempt over a decade ago (with equally damaging lies and causing irreparable harm to her children) and 13 lawyers later, I was awarded sole custody of our two kids as an active NBA player,” Wade continued in his statement. “All I ever wanted was to have my parenting time uninterrupted, as I knew that it would be a very difficult time for our kids to navigate their new normal.”