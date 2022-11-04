Friday, November 4, 2022
Shocker? Oprah Winfrey Endorses Fetterman and NOT Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race

By Fisher Jack
*(CNN) — The woman who helped turn Mehmet Oz into a household name is backing the Republican’s opponent in Pennsylvania’s key Senate race.

Television icon Oprah Winfrey announced on Thursday night that she prefers Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman over Oz in the midterm election contest.

“If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would’ve already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons,” WInfrey said during a conversation she hosted on voting.

Oz rose to national fame as a regular guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and later when Winfrey backed his own spin-off, “The Dr. Oz Show.”

Winfrey told New York Magazine in 2021 that it was “up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them.”

Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, cheered the endorsement on Thursday night.

“It is an honor and privilege to have Oprah’s support in this race,” said Fetterman in a statement. “She is a leader on so many issues — fighting for our democracy, passing common-sense gun reform, and ensuring racial justice. I’m grateful for Oprah’s support and trust on the issues that matter to people across the country and Pennsylvania as we close out this campaign.”

Winfrey during the conversation also voiced support for other Democratic candidates in key races, including North Carolina’s Cheri Beasley, Florida’s Val Demings, Wisconsin’s Mandela Barnes, Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto, Texas’ Beto O’Rourke, and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams.

Fisher Jack

