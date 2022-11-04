On Today’s ‘Tamron Hall’: Billy Porter Tells How His Life Changed After Going Public with HIV Diagnosis | WATCH

*On the Friday, November 4 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Billy Porter shared how his life has changed since he revealed that he was living with HIV.

The multi-hyphenate, who appeared on the show last summer to discuss the diagnosis for the first time on daytime television, spoke about his directorial debut for Prime Video’s “Anything’s Possible,” his opportunity to be authentically himself through his music after years of battling toxic masculinity within the industry, and what he learned from his famous students Leslie Odom Jr. and Patina Miller during his teaching days at Carnegie Mellon.

Also on today’s show, “Coda” star and contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” Daniel Durant, who was joined by interpreter Gabe Gomez, opened up about his biological parents’ struggle with addiction and shared why he’s grateful to have two adoptive mothers.

Durant also explained the importance of American Sign Language and how ASL gave him the tools he needed to succeed as an actor. Alongside dancing coach Britt Stewart, Durant performed one of his favorite dances from the season for the Tam Fam.

Billy Porter on living in abundance after going public last year with his HIV diagnosis:

“It’s interesting ‘cause that’s a journey too. It’s a journey, it’s not linear. When you’ve lived in a space of lack for your entire life, when abundance comes, one does not always necessarily know how to embrace it consistently. And so I’m still in the space of learning how to embrace this abundance that’s really in my life. You know, it really has arrived. And so I’m trying to, like, not be afraid that it’s gonna go away. That’s it. You know, we have to unlearn old habits. They die hard.”

Porter on what he learned about himself from teaching others including former students Leslie Odom Jr. and Patina Miller:

“Yeah, I was teaching them when I was in my valley, actually. And what I think about when I go back to that time is I was trying to teach them authenticity. And many teachers say this, it’s like you learn more from your students and I was trying to instill into them just be who you are and the world will come to you, and I wasn’t even experiencing that.” He continued, “And so then, fast forward to 2013 and I’m winning my Tony Award the same night that Patina wins hers. So, you know, it’s not lost on me that not only am I a part of the generation that kicked the door down for various different communities, I also get to reap the benefits from the trails that my generation blazed. And it’s a gift because that doesn’t happen very often.”

Porter on the toxic masculinity he’s experienced in the music industry:

“It’s interesting because, you know, this conversation about masculinity – masculinity is very often the only marker and when one doesn’t fit inside of whatever that paradigm is, you’re excused. You’re dismissed. And that happened to me in the music business in the ‘90s. ‘97. You know, I couldn’t talk about it for a long time because it would seem as if I was a hater. Right? Now I say, I joke, ‘I came the back way.’ And now I can talk about it ‘cause I have success. Right? So I’m just telling the truth, and now I’m back.”

Daniel Durant on his challenging childhood and his gratitude for having two adoptive moms:

“I was adopted when I was 18 months old. And both of my biological parents are deaf. My father, he had problems with alcohol, and my birth mother, she was addicted to drugs so she couldn’t take care of me. And then it happened. One day she left me with her friend and she never came back. So her friend found my biological father and my aunt, which is really my father’s sister, adopted me when I was 18 months old. And I’m so thankful to them. They adopted me and they saved me from this family. I got to escape this situation, so I’m so thankful.” He continued, “I mean, I’m so lucky to have two moms and that’s a great problem to have. They’re both wonderful women. They’re strong, and I’m so happy that they learned ASL for me. That’s what I’m most thankful for because I wouldn’t be here without ASL honestly. That’s where it led me to get an education, to socialize, to find my language and my skill, and that led me to acting. You know 80% of hearing parents with deaf children, they don’t sign for their kids, they don’t learn it. So I’m lucky that my mothers are in the 20% and they knew how much it meant to me and they loved me and I can connect with my moms directly.”

