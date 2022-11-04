*We have to say we are a little surprised that Kyrie Irving apologized Thursday for posting a documentary with antisemitic conspiracy theories and falsehoods on Twitter, a few hours after he was suspended five games without pay by the Brooklyn Nets.

And we thought he was committed to being ornery just for the sake of it. Fortunately for him, we were wrong … this time. Anyway, Irving’s Instagram apology came a little more than a week after he posted the what many considered an offensive tweet about the video, which has since been deleted.

Irving conceded the video “contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and languages that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion.”

He went on to directly apologize to the Jewish community, though he indicated there were some parts of the documentary he still agrees with.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: CNN’s New Morning Show with Don Lemon Debuts with Low Ratings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hélà (@kyrieirving)

Irving’s apology was just the first step for the suspended Brooklyn Nets star guard, according to Nets General Manager Sean Marks.

Marks said Friday morning that Irving needs to meet with anti-hate groups and Jewish leaders before he returns to the team.

“After anything like this you’d always hope there is a change – a change in feelings, a change in attitude, and per his apology last night, that’s a step in the right direction,” Marks said. “But again, as we’ve stated, actions speak louder than words. He’s had some time and he’ll have more time to reflect on this.”

Marks added that he has not talked to Irving since his mea culpa late Thursday just hours after the team suspended him for his refusal to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film” titled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America,” a so-called documentary that is filled with antisemitism and fabrications.

Well, it’s a done deal now. We think.