Richard Thomas stars in Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird at the Hollywood Pantages

*Harper Lee’s classic To Kill A Mockingbird is revived via Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation as a new play starring Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch.

To Kill A Mockingbird is wrought with the familiar elements of drama, antiquated values of the deep Jim Crow South era, and the generational deceit that goes along with it. What always rises is the hope that prevails when someone dares to defy a faulty system of justice and fight for the disenfranchised.

What will always be refreshing is those who breathe life into these irrepressible characters. Beloved actor Richard Thomas is every bit as charming and convincing as he was when he captured the hearts of America on The Waltons, the Unforgiveable, Netflix’s Ozark or any of his other roles on stage or film.

Jacqueline Williams is outstanding as Calpurnia, and on opening night Mariah Lee performed with spicy adoration as Scout Finch. The wrongfully accused Tom Robinson is played by Yaefel T. Welch and Justin Mark plays Jem Finch.

Why go back to Maycomb, Alabama 1934? Why does this classic tale continue to recycle? Could it be that the same disturbing tensions that cast a shadow on American justice have never died.

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird makes a grand rendition of the classic literary work and renders classic performances.

American theatre boldly proclaims that we’re still here and we still see you America. All rise! In these performances, artistic justice is served.

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird plays at the Hollywood Pantages now through November 27th 2022 and then Costa Mesa through January 8th 2023.

Parental Advisory: Children ages 12 and up. Children under 5 will not be admitted to the theatre. All patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age. Dates: NOW through November 27, 2022 at Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Performance Schedule: Tuesday – Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm. Tickets Start At $39. Prices Subject To Change. BroadwayInHollywood.com or Ticketmaster.com Phone: 1-800-982-2787