Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeArtsTheater
Entertainment

Richard Thomas stars in Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird at the Hollywood Pantages

By LaRita Shelby
0

<h1>Lyft to lay off 13% of staff</h1><div class="originally-published">Originally Published: 03 NOV 22 14:02 ET</div><div class="updated"><i>Updated: 03 NOV 22 15:03 ET</i></div><div class="byline">By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN Business</div><p>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;(CNN) -- Lyft on Thursday said it will lay off 13% of its staff, or nearly 700 employees, as it rethinks staffing amid rising inflation and fears of a looming recession.</p><p>In a <a href="https://www.lyft.com/blog/posts/an-update-on-our-team" target="_blank">memo</a> to staffers on Thursday, a copy of which was shared with CNN Business, Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer said the layoffs will impact every part of the company, and pointed to broader macroeconomic challenges that led to the cuts.</p><p>"We know today will be hard," the founders wrote in the memo. "We're facing a probable recession sometime in the next year and rideshare insurance costs are going up."</p><p>"We worked hard to bring down costs this summer: we slowed, then froze hiring; cut spending; and paused less-critical initiatives," the memo said. "Still, Lyft has to become leaner, which requires us to part with incredible team members."</p><p>For much of the pandemic, the tech industry only seemed to grow bigger as consumers shifted more of their lives online. But a number of tech companies reported slowing growth in the September quarter, as customers and advertisers rethink spending. Many in the tech sector are now rethinking their investments and staffing needs.</p><p>Amazon on Thursday said it planned to implement a pause on corporate hiring for months, citing the economic climate. Also on Thursday, Stripe, a payment processing company and one of the world's most valuable startups, <a href="https://stripe.com/newsroom/news/ceo-patrick-collisons-email-to-stripe-employees" target="_blank">announced</a> it is laying off 14% of staffers.</p><p>"We were much too optimistic about the internet economy's near-term growth in 2022 and 2023 and underestimated both the likelihood and impact of a broader slowdown," Stripe CEO Patrick Collison wrote in a note to employees.</p><p>Lyft's move, however, comes as its chief rival, Uber, bucked the trend by reporting strong revenue growth, fueled by demand for rides and meal deliveries. Lyft is set to report earnings results on Monday.</p><p>"We are not immune to the realities of inflation and a slowing economy," Lyft's founders wrote in the memo to staffers.</p><p>In a company <a href="https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001759509/000175950922000071/lyft-20221103.htm" target="_blank">filing</a> on Thursday, Lyft confirmed the plans involving the "termination of approximately 683 employees" and said it will incur approximately $27 million to $32 million of "restructuring and related charges" due to severance and benefits costs.</p><p>Shares for Lyft are down nearly 70% so far this year.</p><script type="text/javascript"> window.addEventListener('load', function() { (function(c, id, p, d, w){ var i=d.createElement('iframe'); i.height='0'; i.width='0'; i.style={ display: 'none', position: 'absolute', visibility: 'hidden' }; i.src="https://newsource-embed-prd.ns.cnn.com/articles/cnnvan-stats.html?article_id="+id+"&category="+c+"&publisher="+p+"&url=" + encodeURI(w.location); d.body.appendChild(i); })("Social%20Media%2FTechnology", "h_f31d45d1841408791148023dcf9180a9", "24372", document, window)})</script><p>The-CNN-Wire<br/>&trade; &amp; &copy; 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.</p>
(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen Elrod (“Bailiff”), Richard Poe (“Judge Taylor”), Greg Wood (“Mr. Roscoe”) and Joey Collins (“Bob Ewell”). Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird- now through Nov, 27th 2022 at The Hollywood Pantages. https://www.broadwayinhollywood.com/

*Harper Lee’s classic To Kill A Mockingbird is revived via Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation as a new play starring Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch.

To Kill A Mockingbird is wrought with the familiar elements of drama, antiquated values of the deep Jim Crow South era, and the generational deceit that goes along with it.  What always rises is the hope that prevails when someone dares to defy a faulty system of justice and fight for the disenfranchised.

What will always be refreshing is those who breathe life into these irrepressible characters.  Beloved actor Richard Thomas is every bit as charming and convincing as he was when he captured the hearts of America on The Waltons, the Unforgiveable, Netflix’s Ozark or any of his other roles on stage or film.

Jacqueline Williams is outstanding as Calpurnia, and on opening night Mariah Lee performed with spicy adoration as Scout Finch.  The wrongfully accused Tom Robinson is played by Yaefel T. Welch and Justin Mark plays Jem Finch.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Brittney Griner’s Wife Reacts After WNBA Star Loses Appeal | Video

(l to r) Stephen Elrod (“Bailiff”), Yaegel T. Welch (“Tom Robinson”), Richard Poe (“Judge Taylor”), and Greg Wood (“Mr. Roscoe”). Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird- now through Nov, 27th 2022 at The Hollywood Pantages. https://www.broadwayinhollywood.com/
(l to r) Stephen Elrod (“Bailiff”), Yaegel T. Welch (“Tom Robinson”), Richard Poe (“Judge Taylor”), and Greg Wood (“Mr. Roscoe”). Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird- now through Nov, 27th 2022 at The Hollywood Pantages. https://www.broadwayinhollywood.com/

Why go back to Maycomb, Alabama 1934?  Why does this classic tale continue to recycle? Could it be that the same disturbing tensions that cast a shadow on American justice have never died.

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird makes a grand rendition of the classic literary work and renders classic performances.

American theatre boldly proclaims that we’re still here and we still see you America. All rise! In these performances, artistic justice is served.

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird plays at the Hollywood Pantages now through November 27th 2022 and then Costa Mesa through January 8th 2023.

(l to r) Yaegel T. Welch (“Tom Robinson”), Stephen Elrod, Jacqueline Williams (“Calpurnia”) and Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”). Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird- now through Nov, 27th 2022 at The Hollywood Pantages. https://www.broadwayinhollywood.com/
(l to r) Yaegel T. Welch (“Tom Robinson”), Stephen Elrod, Jacqueline Williams (“Calpurnia”) and Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”). Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird- now through Nov, 27th 2022 at The Hollywood Pantages. https://www.broadwayinhollywood.com/

Parental Advisory: Children ages 12 and up. Children under 5 will not be admitted to the theatre.  All patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age.  Dates: NOW through November 27, 2022 at Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Performance Schedule: Tuesday – Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm. Tickets Start At $39. Prices Subject To Change. BroadwayInHollywood.com or Ticketmaster.com Phone:  1-800-982-2787

COSTA MESA LISTINGS INFORMATION Dates:  December 27, 2022 – January 8, 2023 Tickets: www.SCFTA.org Phone: 1-714-556-2787

Previous articleJimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to be Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Next articleAmy Winehouse Biopic in the Works, David Bowie’s ‘Moonage Daydream’ Lands at HBO
LaRita Shelbyhttp://www.RitaShelby.com
LaRita "Jazzy Rita" Shelby is a broadcast media & marketing professional. She serves as VP of Business Development & Special Projects at EURweb.com. Additionally she is an actress, singer/songwriter who has appeared on TV and in film. LaRita has an undergrad degree from LMU in Los Angeles and an M.A. in Media & Communications Psychology from Touro University Worldwide.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Couple Alert?! Cher and Amber Rose’s Ex (Alexander Edwards) Out on Date in WeHo | WATCH

Social Heat

Twin Brother of Murder Victim Attacks Handcuffed Suspect | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dead Boyfriend of Only Fans Model Recorded Her Calling Him N-word Months Before His Murder

Social Heat

Kyrie Irving Catches Heat for Promoting ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ Film Called by Some as Antisemitic | WATCH

Social Heat

WATCH This: Phaedra Parks and Peter Thomas Get Cozy & ‘Joke’ About Their Love/Hate Relationship

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO