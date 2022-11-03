Thursday, November 3, 2022
Here’s How to Get A FREE Sandwich TODAY (National Sandwich Day) | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Popeye's classic chicken sandwich (Cody Scanlan-Holland Sentinel-USA Today Network-Imagn)
*(CNN) — Who can resist a sandwich — especially if it’s free. November 3rd marks National Sandwich Day (yes, it’s a thing.) That means it is time to spotlight the humble meal that’s probably most appreciated by kids, parents and working professionals for being a quick and easy way to stuff the belly.

The origin of the sandwich dates back centuries. It was popularized in 1700s England by John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, who ordered sliced beef between slices of bread so that he could eat while continuing to play cards.

Some 260 years later, the handy meal is consumed the world over and in America is honored with its own day.

But even though National Sandwich Day is still not an actual holiday, plenty of restaurant chains are doling out deals and freebies on sandwich orders.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Surprise! Thanksgiving Dinner Will be A Lot More Expensive This Year: Report | VIDEO

Subway: Customers who buy any footlong sub can get one free with the promo code FLBOGO on Subway.com or the Subway app.

And if you’re going to be up in the air today, Subway is giving away 10,000 Subway Series footlong subs to travelers “sandwiched” in the middle seat as part of a new sweepstake.

Popeyes: Buy one Chicken Sandwich combo (classic or spicy) and get a second sandwich free through the chain’s app or website. The deal is only for mobile order pick-ups and deliveries.

Panera Bread: The chain is giving new and existing MyPanera members $1 off any sandwich. This deal is available for in-app purchases only.

Jersey Mike’s Sub: Customers can get free delivery on their sandwich order through the app. The offer runs Thursday through Nov. 7.

McAlister’s Deli: The restaurant chain is offering a buy one, get one free sandwich promotion today for its reward program members.

Potbelly Sandwich: All customers who order an original or big sized sandwich using the promo code BOGO online or through the Potbelly app today will receive a free original sized sandwich. The offer is valid only at Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Fisher Jack

