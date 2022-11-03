Couple Alert?! Cher and Amber Rose’s Ex (Alexander Edwards) Out on Date in WeHo | WATCH

*Looks like Madonna isn’t the only one who likes her men young! Superstar Cher popped out with a new man by her side and it happened to be AE — Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend.

The iconic singer and music producer were spotted out leaving dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s (in WeHo otherwise known as West Hollywood) last night. The 76-year-old entertainer and AE, 36, wore matching black outfits while holding each other’s hands pretty tight. The two (and rapper Tyga) were pictured all smiles in several photos but another snap taken by Backgrid also showed AE, real name Alexander Edwards, kissing the “I Got You Babe” singer’s hand in the car!

Now, everyone knows that Hollywood is pretty small and this can all be super innocent. However, social media doesn’t think so.

One Twitter user said, “AE and Cher was not the plot twist I saw coming.” Another added, “Cher and AE??? 😂😂 amazing!” Scroll down for reactions from folks about this unexpected hookup.

And the peanut gallery says …

blackforwardlife

Never in a million years saw this coming

mrfortune500___

HE A GOAT 🐐 FOR THAT🔥🔥🔥 WISH IT WAS ME😩

la_ivon1

She probably adopted him why y’all jumping to conclusions 😂😂😂😂😂 all jokes aside he could be blowing her back up like she ain’t neva had since 1989. Her and Madonna prob on the phone right now 😂

hairbyoohlalanique

Cher on her stella!!!! I’m here for it !!!!

iamblairt

Cher knows the game. She’s getting it in and he’s securing the bag. Everyone happy😂