Countdown to the Rally 4 Reparations – Saturday Nov 5th in Washington DC 

*The appropriately named Freedom Plaza (on the Washington DC Mall), will mark the spot of the much anticipated Rally 4 Reparations this Saturday, Nov. 5. Hosted by filmmaker, Tariq Nasheed and co-host Jade Ardelle.

Coming just days before the National mid-term elections in order to bring attention to the Reparations movement and dire conditions within Black American communities nationally.

The grassroots, Rally 4 Reparations event will gather Foundational Black Americans and others, from across the country, to declare and demand reparations from the United States Government.

Reparations are a debt owed to FBAs for past and present government-sanctioned injustices and atrocities; including Jim Crow, The Black Codes, Redlining, and centuries of ongoing oppression and exploitation. The rallying cry in DC this weekend will be “Reparations Now!”

Special distinguished guest speakers of the day are, Tezyln Figaro, Rizza Islam, Dr. Boyce Watkins, Dr. Ma’at, Professor James Small, Congressional candidates, Greg Marcell Dickson, Connie Collins, and Dr. Kaba Kamene.

Students, families, and the public are invited to attend this free event.

What: Rally 4 Reparations

When: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM

Where: Freedom Plaza, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. Washington DC 20004

After Event: Eaton Hotel 10:00 PM

For MORE info: RALLY4REPARATIONS.COM

#Rally4Reparations #Reparations #TariqRasheed

Media Contacts:

Blackmon E. dblackmonceo@gmail.com

Connie Collins 424 645-2622

Media Sponsors:

EURweb Blackmon Entertainment Media Spin It PR Media BURN, Black University Radio Network BURN