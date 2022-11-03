Thursday, November 3, 2022
Amy Winehouse Biopic in the Works, David Bowie’s ‘Moonage Daydream’ Lands at HBO

By Ny MaGee
Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse / Getty

*Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey franchise), will be directing a biopic about late British singer Amy Winehouse titled “Back to Black.”

“This is a dream movie to helm,” Taylor-Johnson, 55, previously wrote in an Instagram caption. “I’m ready, let’s go… #amywinehouse #backtoblack,” she added. 

According to Deadline, the project will “take a look at the life and music of Winehouse who started off as a budding North London jazz singer to eventually becoming a Grammy-winning music superstar with hit records that included Rehab and Back To Black,” the outlet writes. 

Winehouse died in 2011 at age 27 following a long battle with alcohol and drugs. 

Matt Greenhalgh penned the screenplay for the biopic, while Studiocanal is producing with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward, alongside Tracey Seaward, according to The Hollywood Reporter

The Winehouse’s estate reportedly fully supports the biopic. 

“I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one I brought up,” Janis Winehouse previously said of her daughter in a press release last year around the time the BBC premiered a documentary titled “Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On.” “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy.”

Meanwhile, in related news, late superstar David Bowie also received the documentary treatment and the project will reportedly arrive in the US next year. 

Daivid Bowie
Daivid Bowie / Getty

According to Billboard, “Moonage Daydream,” is the first film to be officially sanctioned by Bowie’s estate. It had an exclusive release in IMAX in September.

Moonage Daydream film…It’s a date,” reads a tweet from the official Bowie account. “It was a day in that blue month September,” the message continues, lifting a lyric from Bowie’s “Remembering Marie A.”

“Moonage Daydream” was written, directed, edited and produced by Brett Morgen (Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck), who was given “unfiltered” access to Bowie’s personal archives, according to the report. 

The doc will feature “47 musical tracks mixed from their original stems, and draws extensively on the Thin White Duke’s 1970-1977 song catalog, in which BMG has a 25% stake,” per Billboard. 

Bowie died at age 74 of liver cancer in January 2016.

“Moonage Daydream” is reportedly slated to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in spring 2023.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

