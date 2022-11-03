50 Cent Inks Partnership with Lusid Medi, Announces True Crime Project

*50 Cent and his G-Unit Film & Television banner have inked a deal with Lusid Media.

The first project under the three-project partnership is an unscripted true crime series at Peacock that is slated to debut in 2023, Variety reports. Jackson will serve as executive producer of the series and will develop two more projects with Lusid.

“I am excited by the kind of stories we’re going to be bringing to life together, and can’t wait for the first project to reach Peacock next year,” Jackson said in a statement. “G-Unit Film & Television continues to go from strength-to-strength, and this partnership with Lusid is another great collaboration for the team.”

“50 Cent is a storytelling phenomenon, and we’re excited by the combination of our track record in the unscripted entertainment space, and the dynamism of 50 and the G Unit team,” said Lusid Media President Zak Weisfeld. “There’s a whole different energy and a unique point of view that makes our joint projects really special.”

READ MORE: 50 Cent’s New WE tv Investigative Series, ‘Hip Hop Homicides,’ Premiering on November 3 | WATCH

The partnership with Lusid comes after Jackson’s overall deal with Starz expired earlier this year. He previously stated on social media, “This is my vibe right now! STARZ deal done, we had nothing but success so no hard feelings… I’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly.”

In related news, 50’s new “Hip Hop Homicides” series will premiere Thursday, November 3 at 9 PM ET/PT on WE tv. New episodes will become available on the popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following their premiere on WE tv. Setting itself apart from your average true-crime procedural, “Hip Hop Homicides” aims to provide an added layer to consider by taking a ‘big picture’ look at the epidemic of violence in hip hop.

Per the network’s press release: Giving a voice for the voiceless, TV personality and producer, Van Lathan, examines the staggering number of murders in the Hip Hop community. From Pop Smoke to XXXTentacion, the series takes a closer look at these shocking crimes, with the hope of providing loved ones and fans with the closure they seek. Dissecting the facts, exploring leads and featuring exclusive one-on-one interviews with those closest to the fallen…the series taps into artists such as French Montana, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Vic Mensa and many more, who share valuable insights throughout the season. The streets were talking, but no one was listening…until now.

Watch the trailer below.