Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Spice Says You’re Having Sex With A Sex Demon When You Masturbate | WATCH

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
0

Spice / Getty

*Dancehall queen Spice is not a fan of flicking the bean. In a recent interview, the Grammy-nominated singer had a sit-down with the hosts of Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast.

In the discussion, she was asked by Angela whether masturbating was a “taboo” for her while she was growing up in Jamaica.

The Caribbean decided to give more than the hosts bargained for, shocking all of them and everyone who has watched the interview.

Instead of a straightforward, simple answer, the 40-year-old star revealed that she firmly believes in sex demons. She said that when you masturbate, you could be summoning the sex demons into your relationship.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Shaquille O’Neal Reiterates Desire to Buy NBA team – Wants to ‘Go Back Home’ | WATCH

“When you masturbate, you’re having sex with a sex demon. … It’s a sex demon called Incubus and Succubus, so you have a male sex demon and a female sex demon,” explained the “Love & Hip-Hop” star.

She added, “So when you masturbate, you’re having sex with a male sex demon. And it also will be in a relationship with you and cause problems in your actual relationship.”

But that was not all. The “Bubble It” singer further added, “It really, literally will have sex with you, fall in love with you, everything. And it will mess up your relationship. … And then you and your man can’t get along and stuff like that. Because you’re in a relationship with a demon.”

Well, nobody was expecting that answer from her. After the show premiered, some fans were much surprised.

“A simple “I don’t like doing that” would do,” commented one fan on Instagram.

“That is incorrect, but she believes it, so ok ma’am,” commented another.

Many sex experts argue that masturbating may have many health benefits. It is also good to note that it has side effects as well.

Apart from masturbating, Spice also gave her piece of mind on a** eating, saying it is overrated.

Willy Mwanza Mwanza

