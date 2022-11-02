*Actress Marlo Thomas, best know for the icon television series “That Girl,” fat-shamed Sherri Shepherd while visiting her new talk show.

As reported by Page Six, Thomas appeared on Shepherd’s talk show Tuesday to promote her upcoming film “Magical Christmas Village,” and she made time to mock Shepherd’s weight. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

“I interviewed you for my AOL show [‘Monday’s with Marlo’],” Thomas recalled about the previous time she and Shepherd crossed paths, adding “and you used to be a big woman!”

Thomas then puffed herself up to imitate Shepherd’s old size. “You’ve lost a lot of weight, but you’ve still got the boobies! That’s good,” she said. (Watch it above at the 7:55 mark.

Page Six reports that while Shepherd, who has lost nearly 40 pounds, laughed off the moment, “staffers didn’t find it funny at all,” the outlet writes.

“Sherri was a good sport, but people [at the show] are very protective of her,” one insider shared, adding “People were not happy that she fat-shamed her on national TV. It was like a slap in the face.”

“{Just] as it came off on television, Sherri laughed off the comment,” a rep for Shepherd told the outlet.

Hey Everybody! I have a new talk show called “SHERRI” premiering this fall! I’m already an Emmy-Award winning TV host from my time on “The View,” but now it’s time for this funny mama to do it solo! Follow ➡️ @SherriShowTV for details & updates!#SherriShepherd #SherriShowTV pic.twitter.com/L4KMTseCAd — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) May 20, 2022

We reported previously that Shepherd’s new daytime talk show, simply titled “Sherri,” replaced “The Wendy Williams Show.”

In a previously released promo clip for the show, Shepherd promised to take viewers “on every step of this journey… behind the scenes, on the road, in the studio, rehearsals, interviews and so much more,” she said, as reported by Page Six.

“This is my time,” she added. “It is my lifelong dream to have my own show and it is finally happening,” said Shepherd.

The production company behind “The Wendy Williams Show,” Debmar-Mercury, is producing Shepherd’s show.