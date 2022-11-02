Wednesday, November 2, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

‘Sherri’ Staffers Outraged After Guest Fat Shames Sherri Shepherd | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
0

*Actress Marlo Thomas, best know for the icon television series “That Girl,” fat-shamed Sherri Shepherd while visiting her new talk show.

As reported by Page Six, Thomas appeared on Shepherd’s talk show Tuesday to promote her upcoming film “Magical Christmas Village,” and she made time to mock Shepherd’s weight. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above. 

“I interviewed you for my AOL show [‘Monday’s with Marlo’],” Thomas recalled about the previous time she and Shepherd crossed paths, adding “and you used to be a big woman!”

Thomas then puffed herself up to imitate Shepherd’s old size. “You’ve lost a lot of weight, but you’ve still got the boobies! That’s good,” she said. (Watch it above at the 7:55 mark.

READ MORE: Today’s the Day – Sherri Shepherd and Jennifer Hudson Debut Their New Shows | WATCH

Marlo Thomas - Sherri Shepherd (screenshot)
Marlo Thomas – Sherri Shepherd (screenshot)

Page Six reports that while Shepherd, who has lost nearly 40 pounds, laughed off the moment, “staffers didn’t find it funny at all,” the outlet writes. 

“Sherri was a good sport, but people [at the show] are very protective of her,” one insider shared, adding “People were not happy that she fat-shamed her on national TV. It was like a slap in the face.”

“{Just] as it came off on television, Sherri laughed off the comment,” a rep for Shepherd told the outlet. 

We reported previously that Shepherd’s new daytime talk show, simply titled “Sherri,” replaced “The Wendy Williams Show.” 

In a previously released promo clip for the show, Shepherd promised to take viewers “on every step of this journey… behind the scenes, on the road, in the studio, rehearsals, interviews and so much more,” she said, as reported by Page Six.

“This is my time,” she added. “It is my lifelong dream to have my own show and it is finally happening,” said Shepherd.

The production company behind “The Wendy Williams Show,” Debmar-Mercury, is producing Shepherd’s show.

Previous articleCast of ‘The Surreal Life’ Unpack Wild New Season | Watch EUR Exclusive
Next articleBlack Female Director of ‘Lion King Musical’ Accused of Sexual Harassment
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO