Kenan Thompson’s Estranged Wife’s Bizarre Connection to Mobsters

*Saturday Night Live has had many cast members in the decades it has aired. Something stands out for many of these cast members: they didn’t last beyond a single season!

However, while cast members have been coming and going, a handful has stuck around long enough to be noticed. One such is Kenan Thompson, who has starred on the show for over two decades.

Unfortunately, his marriage is not as lucky as he is on SNL. Thompson and his wife are now separated, and he has filed for divorce. But the couple will remain technically married because they share children who need both of them.

But all these aside, did you know that Thompson’s estranged wife has a connection to mobsters? Well, it is not a direct connection, but let’s present it for what it is worth.

You are forgiven if you don’t know Thompson’s wife. Indeed, there is a reason she is only known as “Thompson’s wife.” That is, without Thompson, she is certainly a nobody. But that is not to mean she doesn’t have her own life. The truth, she has had a fascinating life, going places and doing great stuff. It is just that she is under the media’s radar.

Now, her name is Christina Evangeline. Did you know that she has dated Chris Redd, who has been Thompson’s longtime co-star? Anyway, on September 11th, 2017, she let out some interesting facts about her family. Taking to Instagram, Evangeline discussed her grandfather’s role in building the Twin Towers. She went on to reveal that her grandfather was also there to witness the fall of the Twin Towers of 2001

Evangeline shared a photo of her grandfather and wrote, “This is my grandfather Joe. (My dad’s dad.) He was a part of the erection of the twin towers. His company was in a group of 5 companies that set them into the sky; he was also in front of them to watch them fall.”

She added that her father was involved in the efforts to clean up the site after 9/11.

Said she, “My dad was naturally part of the cleanup and restoration, but not without sneaking a camera in to take photos for me, lol.”

Evangeline took to her Instagram again on May 3rd, 2018, to talk about her family. It was this time around she revealed something that occurred during her Christening.

“It was sometime in 1989, somewhere in NY,” she wrote. “My mom was at the reception for my Christening when two men walked up to her, handed her an envelope full of cash and gave their blessings. Mom asks my dad who they were.”

“Dad says ‘Oh, John Gotti and Sammy Gravano. Also, we were just informed that the valet and caterers have been replaced with federal agents.”

For those on the late freight regarding the names Gotti and Gravano, these men were familiar names for many years, and for the wrong reasons: they were involved in organized crime for years. It is thus bizarre that they gave money to Kenan Thompson’s estranged wife, Christina Evangeline’s mom at her Christening. But, we do not want to speculate, do we?