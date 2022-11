Harry Connick Jr’s ‘A Holiday Celebration’ Coming to the Hollywood Pantages Theater, Dec. 15-17, 2022

*Los Angeles, CA – GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning musician, singer, composer, legendary live performer, and multi-platinum best-selling artist, Harry Connick, Jr., has announced “A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour, which will play the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Friday, December 15 – Sunday, December 17, 2022, with performances at 8pm each evening.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets will be available at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com or www.Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will start at $59.

Long regarded as one of America’s finest vocalists and pianists, Harry has continued to establish himself as one of the most beloved artists performing holiday music to date.

He’s been thrilling audiences around the world for decades with his definitive take on Christmas classics, as well as his own originals and fan favorites like “(It Must’ve Been Ol’) Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas.”

Harry Connick, Jr. has exemplified excellence in every aspect of the entertainment world. He has received recognition with multiple GRAMMY and Emmy Awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded

musical performances, his achievements on screens large and small, and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer. He has sold millions of holiday albums, which have become the soundtrack to

Christmas for fans around the world. For tickets and info click here.

