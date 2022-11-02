Dead Boyfriend of Only Fans Model Recorded Her Calling Him N-word Months Before His Murder

*More disturbing details have been revealed about the toxic relationship between Only Fan model, Courtney Clenney and her now-deceased boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. According to a video recorded by Christian himself, Courtney called him the n-word multiple times during a heated argument months before the tragic murder.

Police were able to retrieve the video from Christian’s phone as evidence for the murder case in which Courtney is being charged with second-degree murder. In the audio, the two were engaged in an extremely heated argument. Courtney was hurling racial slurs as she screamed and cursed at Christian because he didn’t tell her about saying hello to a woman they knew while riding a bicycle. Christian attempts to apologize, but Courtney just continues to degrade him.

This video is definitely a crucial piece of evidence for the investigation into the murder. Courtney has already pleaded self-defense despite prosecutors charging her with a second-degree crime.

We shall see how it plays out in court.

