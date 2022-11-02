Al B. Sure Shares Health Update After Two-Month Coma

*Singer Al B. Sure has reportedly awakened from a two-month coma, according to his son Al B. Sure Jr.

The R&B crooner’s son revealed Sunday on Instagram that his father had been discharged from this hospital after being in a coma for two months.

“POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!! So I’m much better and ready to get back on my sh*t,” Al B. Sure Jr. captioned a photo of himself and his famous father on Instagram.

“It’s time to get the f*ck up pop!! We got Sh*t to do!!!! And countries to visit! Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family! Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f*ckin hospital!! We need u big homie,” his message continued.

The music icon himself also took to social media to confirm that he was comatose but he’s now on the road to recovery.

“A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I’m alive, awake, on the mend,” Al B. shared.

“Submissively grateful! #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor,” the elder Sure added.

In the comments of his son’s post, Al B. shared a birthdate message for his son and praised young Sure’s new music.

“When I recently opened my eyes during my hospitalization you sent such positive shockwaves throughout my temple when I heard the new music you produced that you sent to my nurses to play for me called The One 4 Me,” the proud papa commented. “I’m so very proud of you beyond comprehension. Stay focused, faithful and fully accountable to Allah. Remember, Mommy & I are always watching so keep it authentic and somewhat G rated with your vehicle of expression.”

Earlier this year Al B. Sure noted on social media that he was battling a few medical issues and underwent surgery. It remains unclear what specifically has been his ailments.

