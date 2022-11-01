‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Exclusive Clip: The Showcase Awards | Watch

*We have a hilarious exclusive clip of the upcoming episode of “Sherman’s Showcase,” set to release on AMC+ IFC on Wednesday, 11/2.

The clip features a parody of Glady Knight and Morris Day presenting an award for Best Gospel Album — check it out via the YouTube clip above.

The anticipated second season of IFC’s Emmy-winning variety series premiered on IFC on October 26 with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays. AMC+.

Sherman’s Showcase is created by Bashir Salahuddin (Top Gun: Maverick, South Side) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon, South Side), who also star and executive produce. We caught up with the duo recently to dish about the exciting new season and what fans can expect — watch the conversation below.

READ MORE: Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle Talk Season 2 of ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ | EUR Video Exclusive

Per press release: Part Soul Train, part Saturday Night Live and fully funny, the acclaimed series features sketches, dancers, fake commercials, movie trailers, cultural nostalgia, the Funk Monster, A-list guest stars and original songs (“Drop it Low for Jesus,” “Marina Del Ray”) that definitely climbed the fictional charts. Each episode is hosted by Sherman McDaniels (Salahuddin) as he takes viewers through time, via music and comedy drawn from the 50-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show.

Guest stars this season include Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper, Jay Pharoah, Amanda Seales, Chris Hardwick, Porsha Williams, and more.

In case you missed it, check out our conversation below with Bashir and Diallo about what they’re most excited about fans experiencing with this new season.