Tuesday, November 1, 2022
HomeNews
News

‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Exclusive Clip: The Showcase Awards | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

*We have a hilarious exclusive clip of the upcoming episode of “Sherman’s Showcase,” set to release on AMC+ IFC on Wednesday, 11/2.

The clip features a parody of Glady Knight and Morris Day presenting an award for Best Gospel Album — check it out via the YouTube clip above.

The anticipated second season of IFC’s Emmy-winning variety series premiered on IFC on October 26 with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays. AMC+.

Sherman’s Showcase is created by Bashir Salahuddin (Top Gun: Maverick, South Side) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon, South Side), who also star and executive produce. We caught up with the duo recently to dish about the exciting new season and what fans can expect — watch the conversation below.

READ MORE: Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle Talk Season 2 of ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ | EUR Video Exclusive

Sherman's Showcase key art

Per press release: Part Soul Train, part Saturday Night Live and fully funny, the acclaimed series features sketches, dancers, fake commercials, movie trailers, cultural nostalgia, the Funk Monster, A-list guest stars and original songs (“Drop it Low for Jesus,” “Marina Del Ray”) that definitely climbed the fictional charts. Each episode is hosted by Sherman McDaniels (Salahuddin) as he takes viewers through time, via music and comedy drawn from the 50-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show.

Guest stars this season include Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper, Jay Pharoah, Amanda Seales, Chris Hardwick, Porsha Williams, and more.

In case you missed it, check out our conversation below with Bashir and Diallo about what they’re most excited about fans experiencing with this new season.

Previous articleJa Rule, Keke Palmer and More Stars Pay Tribute to Takeoff | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO