Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead Over Dice Game in Houston

By Ny MaGee
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Launch Event With A First-Ever Verzuz Concert Featuring Migos And More
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos attend Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first-ever Verzuz concert. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images For Activision )

*Migos rapper Takeoff has been fatally shot over a dice game in Houston. 

According to multiple reports, the incident occurred outside a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston at 2.30am this morning, Daily Mail reports

Graphic photos from the scene are posted online and show Takeoff, 28, (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) lying dead on the floor with a puddle of blood next to his head. 

Witnesses and law enforcement sources told TMZ  that Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were both playing dice before the shooting. A fight broke out and Takeoff was fatally shot when a person opened fire. At this time it remains unclear if he was shot in the head or near his head. Takeoff was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the TMZ report, Quavo was not injured but two others were shot and transported to a local hospital in private vehicles. Their conditions are unclear at the time of this report. 

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset founded their group Migos in 2008. There have been rumors circulating for months that the Atlanta rappers had split up but the trio made no official announcement. 

Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle and Offset, who is married to rapper Cardi B, is his cousin. The group’s biggest hit to date is “Bad and Boujee,” which hit number one on Billboard in 2016.

Takeoff and Quavo joined forces recently as a duo act and released their debut album “Only Built for Infinity Links.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

