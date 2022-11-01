Tuesday, November 1, 2022
If Kanye Were a Woman He’d be in A Conservatorship Claims DL Hughley | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
DL Hughley - Kanye West (Getty)
*Hmm, so whaddya think about what funnyman DL Hughley had to say regarding trouble magnet Kanye “Ye” West? Hughley observed that if wasn’t for the rapper/entrepreneur’s gender, he’d be in a conservatorship.

Yep, those are basically the words that came out of Hughley’s mouth when spotted by the TMZ guy at LAX on Monday. As far as he (and a LOT of others) is concerned, Ye,  done gone off the rails waaay too many times, and that should be enough reason to put him in a conservatorship.

Dude does have a strong point and when you think about the things that Britney Spears and Wendy Williams said and did that got them put under court-ordered protection or conservatorship, there’s little reason the think it shouldn’t happen to Kanye.

DL Hughley (and again, a lot of other people) also can’t understand why Kanye West would compare himself to George Floyd or Emmett Till. Yes, if you missed it, he posted both things over the weekend on Instagram which got him booted from the Meta-owned platform once again.

Kanye Emmett Till post on Instagram - screenshot
Here’s more via TMZ:

Kanye took to Parler, claiming he got a 30-day ban from IG after posting a text exchange between him and Russell Simmons … one where he said he wants to “get the Jewish business people to make the contracts fair, or die trying.”

FYI — a spokesperson for Meta tells us they deleted content from Ye’s account for violating their policies and put a restriction on his account. Restrictions can be placed when users repeatedly break the rules on the platform … which can include an inability to post, comment and even send DMs.

Kanye Parler comments on Russell Simmond
Meta’s spokesperson wouldn’t clarify what uploads sparked the restriction … however, sources within Meta tell TMZ — the post Kanye referred to on Parler was in fact taken down by the company.

Fisher Jack

