Monday, October 31, 2022
WATCH This: Phaedra Parks and Peter Thomas Get Cozy & ‘Joke’ About Their Love/Hate Relationship

By Fisher Jack
Peter Thomas & Phaedra Parks - screenshot
Peter Thomas & Phaedra Parks – screenshot

*It looks like ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ stars Phaedra Parks and Peter Thomas have kissed and made up as they were spotted getting a little cozy last night! Now, this linkup arrives just a few months after Peter called Phaedra “messy,” and claimed he “never liked” the attorney/reality TV star.

When the two were on the Bravo TV show, many times Peter would get caught up in a lot of drama while defending his ex-wife and former supermodel Cynthia Bailey. Just a few months ago in July, Peter explained why he didn’t like Phaedra.

He said, “I think she’s the kind of person to throw the rock and hide her hands. I’m like, ‘This chick is messy as hell.’ She would throw the rock, hide her hands, and then push Porsha [Williams] to go do her dirty work. That sh*t is crazy.”

Despite his remarks just a short 3 months ago, Peter was out partying with Phaedra and the two joked over their love-hate relationship. While pushing against Peter’s shoulder, Phaedra went on to add, “I might be his second wife, or third… How many wives you had?” #Socialites, would you be here for Peter and Phaedra?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: DC School Bus Driver Injures Nine Kindergartners in DUI Crash

Previous articleJulia Roberts Reveals Martin Luther King Jr. Paid Hospital Bill for Her Birth | Video
Next articleTyler Perry Slams Urban Website for False Report About ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ Franchise
