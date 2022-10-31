Monday, October 31, 2022
Premiering TONIGHT: A Four-Part Special Series, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?’

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
*Following the success of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” which has been airing at 8 PM ET, VH1 has announced the premiere of “Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?

The new series will air at 8 PM ET tonight, Monday, Oct. 31. Big names in the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise will catch up and relive the best moments from the series over the past 10 years.

Viewers will be treated to interesting revelations by the cast members themselves through exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes exchanges. The revelations involve shocking betrayals, breakups, gossip, etc.

Viewers will also get the latest updates on the former cast members’ vicissitudes since they were last featured.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Julia Roberts Reveals Martin Luther King Jr. Paid Hospital Bill for Her Birth | Video

Where Are They Now - screenshot
Where Are They Now

Cast members include:

NEW YORK

Narrated By: DJ SELF

  • Jen “The Pen” Bayer
  • Bianca Bonnie
  • DJ Drewski
  • Jhonni
  • Mama Jones
  • Kiyanne
  • Sky Landish
  • Nya Lee
  • Sexxy Lexxy
  • Mariahlynn
  • Lil’ Mo
  • Felicia Snoop Pearson
  • Somaya Reece

HOLLYWOOD

Narrated By: Ray J

  • Bridget Kelly
  • Chanel West Coast
  • Fizz
  • Hazel-E
  • Lyrica Anderson
  • Micky Munday
  • Morgan Hardman
  • Nikki Baby
  • Roccstar
  • Teairra Mari

MIAMI

Narrated By: Trick Daddy

  • Brisco
  • Chinese Kitty
  • Gunplay
  • Hood Brat
  • Keyara Stone
  • Khaotic
  • Malik Williams
  • Miami Tip
  • Michelle Pooch
  • Nikki Natural
  • Young Hollywood

ATLANTA

Narrated By: Yung Joc

  • Akbar V
  • Althea Heart
  • Ariane Davis
  • Dawn Heflin
  • Dj Babey Drew
  • Dj Traci Steele
  • Erica Dixon
  • Kalenna Harper
  • Karen “Kk” King
  • Lovely Mimi
  • Shooter Gates
  • Tony Vick

You can be part of the ongoing conversation. Share your thoughts using #LHHMIA and follow the official “Love & Hip Hop” accounts on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

“Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?” has Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, and Robyn Nish Friedman as executive producers for Monami Productions, while producers for VH1 are Sitarah Pendelton and Phakiso Collins.

Willy Mwanza Mwanza

