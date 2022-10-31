Premiering TONIGHT: A Four-Part Special Series, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?’

*Following the success of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” which has been airing at 8 PM ET, VH1 has announced the premiere of “Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?”

The new series will air at 8 PM ET tonight, Monday, Oct. 31. Big names in the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise will catch up and relive the best moments from the series over the past 10 years.

Viewers will be treated to interesting revelations by the cast members themselves through exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes exchanges. The revelations involve shocking betrayals, breakups, gossip, etc.

Viewers will also get the latest updates on the former cast members’ vicissitudes since they were last featured.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Julia Roberts Reveals Martin Luther King Jr. Paid Hospital Bill for Her Birth | Video

Cast members include:

NEW YORK

Narrated By: DJ SELF

Jen “The Pen” Bayer

Bianca Bonnie

DJ Drewski

Jhonni

Mama Jones

Kiyanne

Sky Landish

Nya Lee

Sexxy Lexxy

Mariahlynn

Lil’ Mo

Felicia Snoop Pearson

Somaya Reece

HOLLYWOOD

Narrated By: Ray J

Bridget Kelly

Chanel West Coast

Fizz

Hazel-E

Lyrica Anderson

Micky Munday

Morgan Hardman

Nikki Baby

Roccstar

Teairra Mari

MIAMI

Narrated By: Trick Daddy

Brisco

Chinese Kitty

Gunplay

Hood Brat

Keyara Stone

Khaotic

Malik Williams

Miami Tip

Michelle Pooch

Nikki Natural

Young Hollywood

ATLANTA

Narrated By: Yung Joc

Akbar V

Althea Heart

Ariane Davis

Dawn Heflin

Dj Babey Drew

Dj Traci Steele

Erica Dixon

Kalenna Harper

Karen “Kk” King

Lovely Mimi

Shooter Gates

Tony Vick

You can be part of the ongoing conversation. Share your thoughts using #LHHMIA and follow the official “Love & Hip Hop” accounts on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

“Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?” has Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, and Robyn Nish Friedman as executive producers for Monami Productions, while producers for VH1 are Sitarah Pendelton and Phakiso Collins.