Premiering TONIGHT: A Four-Part Special Series, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?’

*Following the success of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” which has been airing at 8 PM ET, VH1 has announced the premiere of “Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?”
The new series will air at 8 PM ET tonight, Monday, Oct. 31. Big names in the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise will catch up and relive the best moments from the series over the past 10 years.
Viewers will be treated to interesting revelations by the cast members themselves through exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes exchanges. The revelations involve shocking betrayals, breakups, gossip, etc.
Viewers will also get the latest updates on the former cast members’ vicissitudes since they were last featured.
Cast members include:
NEW YORK
Narrated By: DJ SELF
- Jen “The Pen” Bayer
- Bianca Bonnie
- DJ Drewski
- Jhonni
- Mama Jones
- Kiyanne
- Sky Landish
- Nya Lee
- Sexxy Lexxy
- Mariahlynn
- Lil’ Mo
- Felicia Snoop Pearson
- Somaya Reece
HOLLYWOOD
Narrated By: Ray J
- Bridget Kelly
- Chanel West Coast
- Fizz
- Hazel-E
- Lyrica Anderson
- Micky Munday
- Morgan Hardman
- Nikki Baby
- Roccstar
- Teairra Mari
MIAMI
Narrated By: Trick Daddy
- Brisco
- Chinese Kitty
- Gunplay
- Hood Brat
- Keyara Stone
- Khaotic
- Malik Williams
- Miami Tip
- Michelle Pooch
- Nikki Natural
- Young Hollywood
ATLANTA
Narrated By: Yung Joc
- Akbar V
- Althea Heart
- Ariane Davis
- Dawn Heflin
- Dj Babey Drew
- Dj Traci Steele
- Erica Dixon
- Kalenna Harper
- Karen “Kk” King
- Lovely Mimi
- Shooter Gates
- Tony Vick
“Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?” has Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, and Robyn Nish Friedman as executive producers for Monami Productions, while producers for VH1 are Sitarah Pendelton and Phakiso Collins.