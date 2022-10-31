Monday, October 31, 2022
Domestic Violence

Pregnant Woman Stabs Her Baby Daddy to Death Over Who Should Use Microwave First

By Fisher Jack
0

*Make it make sense, ’cause it don’t! A pregnant woman is currently behind bars with a bond set at $2 million after she allegedly stabbed and killed her boyfriend.

What’s sad about this is that the two were apparently arguing over who would use the damn microwave first.

According to ABC Chicago, Keisha Golden, 32, and her boyfriend were at a residence when the incident happened on Sunday, October 23, The two started going back and forth over the microwave, and Keisha knocked her boyfriend’s plate out of his hand, police said.

Her boyfriend restrained her and pushed her up against the counter. His uncle stepped in between the two and tried to de-escalate the situation.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tyler Perry Slams Urban Website for False Report About ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ Franchise

STOP Domestic Violence - depositphotos
via Depositphotos

The boyfriend ended up leaving and going in another room. Keisha, still heated from the confrontation, followed him continuing on the argument. She picked up a kitchen knife in the process. A relative tried to intervene but she managed to go behind them and stab her boyfriend in the thigh.

He was stabbed in the thigh. He was taken to a local hospital but died due to a major artery being hit.

Keisha is 8 months and locked up.

Fisher Jack

