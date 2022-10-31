Jemele Hill Joins Fox Soul’s ‘Brutally Honest’ – Discusses Journalism, Abortion, Ye and More

*This evening (Monday, 10-31-22), Jemele Hill, Emmy award-winning sports journalist and host of NAACP Image Award-winning podcast “Jemele Hill is Unbothered,” joined FOX SOUL’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand to discuss her memoir “Uphill: A Memoir,” her own abortion journey, the lack of representation in the sports journalism and Kanye West’s Donda Sports.

Check out the full episode of FOX SOUL’S Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand HERE. New episodes air on Mondays at 6:00 PM PDT / 9:00 PM ET.

Some notable quotes from Jemele Hill during the interview includes:

On Lack Of Representation In Sports Journalism: “When I was the only black female sports columnist at a daily newspaper in North America, that was tough, and a lot of people might look at that and say ‘that’s an accomplishment, it shows how far you came and that you’re the cream of the crop.’ No, that shows my industry is trifling, because while yes a good sports columnist, I’m not that damn good where I would be the only one so unfortunately to me it sends a message that the industry doesn’t respect people like us. That they didn’t see value in our voices and what we could contribute. So, I was really disappointed in the industry and what’s more disappointing is that really not a lot has changed.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gloria Gaynor Talks Feature Film Debut in ‘The Thursday Night Club’ | EUR Exclusive

On Her Views On Abortion: “I was tired of the conversation, and I’m not saying that there doesn’t need to be a conversation around the trauma aspect about why women having access to abortion is right, beyond the rape and the incest there are women who medically need them because they have gone through traumatic childbirth or something has gone wrong, so all of those things should be a topic of conversation. Then there are other women who use this option because they could, because they felt like having a child would be too big of an interruption maybe because they felt they couldn’t afford a child, whatever it may be just trying to change the picture a little bit about who people think deserves access to abortion and who people think have an abortion.”

On Kanye’s Donda Sports: “I’m confused by the school by the sports you know like I know he has an agency like they’re some athletes that have already announced that they are leaving the agency. They have to protect their brand, know the moment there is some toxicity that is associated with someone like him at the high level it has, these guys are trying to be marketable they are trying to make money, you would be naive to think they aren’t going to run into a situation where a company might want to mess with them but they didn’t want to mess with their representation because they didn’t want to look like they were in any way supporting Kanye West so they made a business decision as far as I’m concerned.”

source: dkcnews.com