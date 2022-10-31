Gloria Gaynor Talks Feature Film Debut in ‘The Thursday Night Club’ | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with music legend Gloria Gaynor to speak about her feature film debut “The Thursday Night Club,” set to release November 1st on the Pure Flix streaming platform.

This inspirational film tells the story of a group of college best friends, who, in the face of tragedy, embark on a series of charitable Christmas projects to help improve the lives of others, per press release.

“The Thursday Night Club” is inspired by a true story and based on a popular podcast series that highlights the importance of bone marrow donation.

Gaynor makes a special appearance in the film as “Dr. Poitier,” and you can get a teaser of her in action in the trailer below.

READ MORE: Sophie Okonedo Talks New Funeral Dramedy ‘Raymond & Ray’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

Gaynor, who has released 20 albums, began her professional singing career in the 1960s (in The Soul Satisfiers) before being signed by Clive Davis in 1973.

Her first Billboard charting song was “Never Can Say Goodbye,” and her hit tracks also include “Let Me Know (I Have a Right),” and the timeless classic “I Will Survive.” The single was released as a B-side recording in 1978. It would later win Gaynor a Grammy and become her signature song and an anthem for empowerment.

In 1978, Gloria suffered a traumatic spine injury when she fell backward over a monitor and was paralyzed from the waist down. EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke with Ms. Gaynor about her bounceback journey and her foray into acting with her latest project, “The Thursday Nigth Club.” Check out what she had to say in the exclusive clip below.

The film debuts exclusively on PureFlix on Nov. 1.