Black History Month UK Concludes – OUR ROOTS is All Year Round

*It is heart-warming when fans of Black history and enthusiasts of OUR ROOTS suggest names to me, to draw and feature.

To be honest, many names suggested I have featured over thirty years of drawing OUR ROOTS and many have featured on EURweb. But there are new ones as well and I get to come across them as well. Surprisingly, the world’s first black male fighter pilot was not an American but features in my authored and illustrated volume two compilation of OUR ROOTS the book.

I also have British firsts, Canadians and South Americans and many more you may not have heard of featured in the book in full colour.

I have many yet-to-be-published illustrated features, perhaps waiting for further information through research or finding the right time to have them published.

I aim to also feature in addition to known heroes, unsung heroes and those I personally think should be recognized or remembered.

A student from a university in the U.S. once wrote me for further information about one of my drawings to help with his project. I was able to help him. My work aids further research.

Sadly, the Black History month celebration concludes this last day of October in the United Kingdom. Don’t be downtrodden and keep visiting EURweb for more of OUR ROOTS all throughout the year and watch out for much anticipated OUR ROOTS Black History in motion animation.

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti is featured in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. –– tfatunla@hotmail.com