Wendy Williams Showed Up ‘Looking to Party’ Days After Rehab Stint: Report

*It’s been about a year since Wendy Williams stepped off the scene to deal with mental health issues, and people are still wondering if she’s OK.

The former TV personality allegedly showed up to a friend’s home looking to party and catch up just days after leaving a rehab center in California — and the conversations were not about business. She had been in the center since August following a lengthy battle with alcoholism.

According to a source, “Wendy came out totally by herself. She was looking for people to party with.”

They continued, “This wasn’t a situation where Wendy was coming out to catch up with friends. Wendy looked crazed and she was clearly there to party. Once she realized that this wasn’t that kind of scene, she bounced. She came and went in minutes.”

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams is said to have been struggling with alcohol abuse [and other serious health issues] to the point where doctors told her if she drank, she’d die.

A source said, “She never really wanted to stop and the people around her in New York have allowed her to keep drinking.”

Wendy Williams suffered a number of health concerns, including #GravesDisease and substance abuse, and was absent for the entire 13 seasons of The #WendyWilliamsShow. Her longstanding production company, #DebmarMercury, announced earlier this year that her show had been canceled…

 

