Sunday, October 30, 2022
Trevor Noah Clarifies He’s Not Beefing with Ye – Only Concerned About His Mental Health | WATCH

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
Kanye West - Trevor Noah (Getty Images)
Kanye West has been pulled from performing at this year’s Grammys due to “concerning online behavior,” three sources close to the artist confirmed to CNN. Noah is the host of next month’s Grammy Awards. / Getty

*Trevor Noah has made it clear he is not having any “beef” with Kanye West, as some celeb news outlets have been reporting.

“Why am I beefing with Kanye? That’s an interesting way to phrase it because a beef has to go both ways.” Noah, 38, said while talking to an audience member who asked him about the supposed beef with West.

He continued, “Genuinely it does. In my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally will happen between two hip-hop artists. I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”

Noah also turned the heat on those around West, condemning them for failing to recognize the rapper-turned-designer could potentially be experiencing severe mental health issues (watch immediately below).

“If somebody says to me that they have a mental health issue, and they say to everyone that when they don’t take their medication they’re unable to control themselves — and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven’t taken the medication — and then they platform the person and put them up … I sometimes think it’s a little s–tty, to be honest with you,” Noah explained.

He also pointed fingers at those who continue to give West a platform to “go off saying anything.”

“What I have beef with is us as a society not coming together around the person and going like, ‘Hey, maybe this is not the moment to put a microphone in your face so that you just go off saying everything,’” said Noah.

Trevor Noah - 60 Mins
Trevor Noah

“I still love him despite the s–t that he talks,” he added before admitting Kanye can be hard to deal with, but he is also worried that he could do something to hurt himself.

“But I’ve promised myself I’ll never be the person who just sits by and gleefully says things about people that I care about and then also joins the group of mourners afterward and acts like I wasn’t part of it,” Noah added.

In conclusion, he said, “Too many people like to mourn you when you’re dead, and they don’t say anything to you when you’re alive. So I don’t know where to end. But that’s it.”

Back in March, Kanye West called Noah a racial slur after the latter defended his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah had said. “What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

West shot back by sharing a screenshot from Google search results that described Noah as a “South African comedian.”

The post has since been deleted.

