American Cholo Demands San Francisco Mayor Breed Resign Over ‘Hondurans Deal Drugs’ Comment | WATCH

*Nury Martinez, a Latina Los Angeles Council member, recently found herself in hot water after audio surfaced of her racist remarks towards the Black son of fellow Council member Mike Bonin. She had to resign two weeks ago after the public relentlessly protested. She had made the racist comments while in a private phone call with Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, also Los Angeles politicians.

In the conversation, she also attacked the Indigenous migrants from Mexico before turning her discriminatory assessment to the LGBTQ+ community by calling Mike Bonin, her homosexual counterpart, a “little b*tch.”

Once the audio got to the public, there were protests across Los Angeles. There were also anti-racist protests outside Nury’s home and the Los Angeles City Council Office. It was soon a national story; local activists, Hollywood celebs, and President Biden himself commented on it.

Following her resignation, Gil “American Cholo” Tejada now wants the heat turned from Southern California to Northern California, where the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, has been accused of similar sins.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts: Longtime Harlem Pastor, Political and Social Activist Dies At 73 | VIDEO

Mayor Breed blamed the Honduran community’s rising crime rates in a Latino neighborhood of San Francisco known as the Tenderloin. The mayor made the statement on October 5th. Apart from singling out people of Honduran descent, she also downplayed the notion that Latinos in the area were being racially profiled.

“Why do people who deal drugs have more rights than people who try to get up and go to work every day and take their children to school?” Breed had rhetorically asked during a live interview with KQED. “There are unfortunately a lot of people who come from a particular country, who come from Honduras, and a lot of people who are dealing drugs happen to be of that ethnicity, and when a lot of the arrests have been made for people breaking the law, you have the public defender’s office and staff from the public defender’s office who are basically accusing and using the law to say you’re racial profiling…And it’s nothing racial profile about this — we all know it, it’s the reality, it’s what you see, it’s what’s out there.”

She was soon disappointed if she had expected many people to rally behind her. Her comments drew in protests across the area as many LatinX social groups came out to condemn her racial slurs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Cholo (@therealamericancholo)

She was beaten into a corner; she ended up apologizing during a public address in San Franciso’s Mission District. But Gil “American Cholo” Tejada will hear none of it. He wants the mayor to follow suit and resign like Nury Martinez in Los Angles.

Says Tejada, “So let me get this straight, the most powerful politician in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed, can sit there and throw a whole nationality under the bus and say that the reason her fentanyl problem is as bad as it is in San Francisco is that hondureños are selling the drugs. She’s also saying that it is not racial profiling when you pull over these Latinos. How can a politician sit there and say that about a whole race of people with no backlash? By just apologizing? No, absolutely not! She should resign! She should be held to the same standards that everybody else is. If we learned anything in Los Angeles, we gotta keep it equal, and keeping equal means she resigns.”