Quentino Tarantino Dismisses Ye’s Claim of Coming Up with ‘Django Unchained’ | WATCH

Kanye West - Quentin Tarantino
*Quentin Tarantino has addressed Kanye West’s recent claims that the Hollywood director stole his concept for his 2012 slavery film “Django Unchained,” starring Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington.

Tarantino, who went on to secure an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the motion picture, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night where he was asked about West’s accusations against the 59-year-old.

“Well, there’s no truth that Kanye West came up with the idea of ‘Django,’” he answered, before sarcastically adding, “And then he told it to me and I go, ‘Hey wow, that’s a really great idea. Let me take Kanye’s idea and make ‘Django Unchained’ out of it.’ That didn’t happen.” In fact, Tarantino says the concept for “Unchained” was already prepared long before the two had a meeting together.

Tarantino added that he had a get-together with Ye during the time the rapper was planning to develop a feature film for his critically-acclaimed 2004 album “The College Dropout,” but the discussion later changed to talks about a treatment for the “Gold Digger” music video, which Tarantino said he found “really funny.”

