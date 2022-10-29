Nicci Gilbert Frustrated Over Her Copyright Infringement Case Against ‘P-Valley’ Creators | VIDEO

*Nicci Gilbert is much displeased as she waits for a court date over the copyright infringement case against “P-Valley” creators.

She is especially infuriated by the recent announcement that “P-Valley” will return for a third season.

“Watching this show season after season feels like I’m being punched in the face,” the “Brownstone” singer said as the show’s fans celebrated the return for a third season.

Gilbert filed a copyright infringement case against Lionsgate, but the 51-year-old says the case’s progress only frustrates her. Indeed, no official date has been announced.

She alleged in January that she pitched a show idea to Lionsgate, but they stole the idea, “remixed it,” and renamed it “P-Valley.”

“I was hoping to shift my focus to music, hoping I wouldn’t have to have #PValleyStarz litigation thrown back in my face so soon. Watching this show season after season feels like I’m being punched in the face over and over and having to pay people to make it stop,” she quipped. “These people want me to stop talking about this …But imagine how you would feel…I’ve been clenching my jaw since 2020 behind this obvious IP infringement JESUS BE A COURT DATE.”

Gilbert feels cheated when she observes the excitement around “P-Valley” because she gets no recognition for her huge role in creating its premise. Since Nicci filed the lawsuit, “P-Valley” has premiered and wrapped its sophomore season without hindrance. It reportedly attracted 10.3 million viewers and inspired debates and discussions about homosexuality, suicide, and domestic violence.

In her post, Gilbert has made it clear she is prepared to fight this battle to the end. She previously explained why this court battle is important to her and why she will not relent.

“The reason I decided to go forward…I realized that young women have to not be afraid, creatives have to not be afraid. It’s the court’s decision…but I truly believe that I deserve to be heard,” she said.