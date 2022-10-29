Saturday, October 29, 2022
HomeFinancial
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Auditor Once Helped Chamillionaire Discover Hidden $600K

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
0

Chamillionaire
Chamillionaire performs onstage at the 2010 Vh1 Hip Hop Honors at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

*Chamillionaire has always strived to uphold his integrity in the music industry. In a recent interview, he revealed how never compromising helped him release one of the biggest songs of the 2000s. Of course, the song has to be “Ridin’ Dirty.”

The music icon turned tech entrepreneur says the song came about after he refused to pay up for a Timbaland beat. He urges today’s artists to emulate his character trait of staying true to self.

Chamillionaire has also said elsewhere that he believes the music industry rips off artists. He used his personal experience to support this claim. He narrated how he once learned the importance of audits from Nelly, a fellow rapper. He then hired Jay-Z’s auditor. This act turned out to be his saving grace.

“He goes and finds over $600,000 that the label hid from me,” he revealed. “I was like, ‘Wait a second. Is this the way it always is?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you got to keep on doing this.’ So, I realized that all my peers didn’t know this.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: No Goodwill for Ye – Thrift Store Will Remove and no Longer Accept Yeezy Products | WATCH

Chamillionaire also exposed another finding: artists have had to pay a lot of money to get their records to No.1.

Once he had learned so many dirty secrets in the music industry, he sought out equity. However, leaving Universal Music Group was not that easy. He had to use threats to be let out.

“I got off of Universal, and they didn’t want to let me go, because I told them if you don’t let me go I’m going to teach all these guys on the label how to do an audit,” he stated. “And they let me go because of that. They didn’t want to pay all that money.”

True to his word, he never revealed these to his contemporaries back then. But he is opening up now to help artists of this generation.

Previous articleHalloween Horror! At least 146 Killed in ‘Presumed Stampede’ Incident At Festivities in Seoul | WATCH
Willy Mwanza Mwanza

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO