Jay-Z’s Auditor Once Helped Chamillionaire Discover Hidden $600K

*Chamillionaire has always strived to uphold his integrity in the music industry. In a recent interview, he revealed how never compromising helped him release one of the biggest songs of the 2000s. Of course, the song has to be “Ridin’ Dirty.”

The music icon turned tech entrepreneur says the song came about after he refused to pay up for a Timbaland beat. He urges today’s artists to emulate his character trait of staying true to self.

Chamillionaire has also said elsewhere that he believes the music industry rips off artists. He used his personal experience to support this claim. He narrated how he once learned the importance of audits from Nelly, a fellow rapper. He then hired Jay-Z’s auditor. This act turned out to be his saving grace.

“He goes and finds over $600,000 that the label hid from me,” he revealed. “I was like, ‘Wait a second. Is this the way it always is?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you got to keep on doing this.’ So, I realized that all my peers didn’t know this.”

Chamillionaire also exposed another finding: artists have had to pay a lot of money to get their records to No.1.

Once he had learned so many dirty secrets in the music industry, he sought out equity. However, leaving Universal Music Group was not that easy. He had to use threats to be let out.

“I got off of Universal, and they didn’t want to let me go, because I told them if you don’t let me go I’m going to teach all these guys on the label how to do an audit,” he stated. “And they let me go because of that. They didn’t want to pay all that money.”

True to his word, he never revealed these to his contemporaries back then. But he is opening up now to help artists of this generation.