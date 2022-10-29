Chaka Khan: Auto-Tuned Singers Should ‘Get a Job at the Post Office!’

*Chaka Khan has some advice for those who need to use Auto-tune to hit their notes – they should get a job at the Post Office, not in a studio.

“There is some great stuff out there and there are some great artists,” said the legendary diva at the Angel Ball on Monday night. “There’s some very fine young artists out there doing great great work that I am impressed with. But the others, they just need to get them a job at the Post Office — they are always hiring! People are using Auto-tune. They need to get to the Post Office quick.”

Chaka Khan performed some of her hits, such as “Tell Me Something Good” and like “I’m Every Woman.”

The function was the annual fundraiser for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. The charity was founded by Denise Rich to honor her daughter, Gabrielle, who died from leukemia at the age of 27.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Fat Joe Insists He Will Retain His Name Even Though His Body Has Lost Fat

Chaka, still very easy on the eyes at 69, also lamented that some of the most talented female artists seemingly have very low self-esteem, something she said makes her feel sad.

“It saddens me deeply that so much… insecurity is present in these girls. They really need to know that they are the gold and that they really are precious, said Chaka Khan.”

Also in attendance at the gala were New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Fat Joe, Lee Daniels, and more.

Founded by Denise Rich, Gabrielle’s Angel Research Foundation funds innovative clinical or basic science research that will lead to novel therapeutic approaches that could replace, or be used in combination with existing effective therapies for patients with leukemia and lymphoma.

Rich created the organization after her daughter Gabrielle died at the age of 27 from leukemia. The 2022 event raised $2.8 million dollars for the charity.