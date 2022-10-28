Trump Says Twitter’s in ‘Sane Hands’ Now That Elon Musk is in Charge – No Longer ‘Run by Lunatics’

*Ex-President Donald Trump appears rather pleased by Elon Musk taking over social media company Twitter earlier this week after closing on his $44 billion deal. Fans will probably recall that Trump was infamously banned from Twitter back in January 2021 over believes he had excused the violence caused by his mob of supporters at Capitol Hill, which reportedly resulted in five deaths and dozens of people injured.

While there’s been no mention of whether Trump will want to rejoin the platform now that Musk has taken over, the New Yorker said that the acquisition has now put Twitter in sane hands. “I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” he said on Truth Social, a social media app that’s run by his associates.

“Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!”

And given Musk’s past comments in May, when he said he would reverse Trump’s ban if his bid to purchase Twitter was to be approved, it seems more than likely Trump’s account will be reinstated after all.

