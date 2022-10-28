Friday, October 28, 2022
Tracee Ellis Ross Says She Loves Hot Black Men | Video

By Ny MaGee
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross / Getty Images North America

*Tracee Ellis Ross posted a short Instagram Story video in which she showed some love to the good-looking Black men on her flight. 

“And then I looked out the window and there’s more hot men out there. Can you see them? I keep knocking on the window, seeing if they’ll say hi,” the actress said, as reported by Black Enterprise. “Look at these Black men, get outta here!”

“And then there’s one across the aisle and I asked one to help me put my bag up,” Ross said, adding “Hmm too early for this!”

She later captioned a photo of the Black men on the tarmac, “body language of hot men, just saying…”. Check out her funny video confession below.

READ MORE:  Tracee Ellis Ross’ Hot Yellow Dress from Galvan London Sets Instagram on Fire! | LOOK

 

In related news, Ross’s six-part “Hair Tales” series recently debuted on OWN and is now streaming weekly on Hulu. Per the network’s press release, the series celebrates “Black women’s identity, beauty, culture and humanity” that is “uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair.”

“So often the story of Black women is told through struggle, through strife, through hardship. That is a part of an experience that we have, but it is not the whole story and we don’t get to see ourselves centered in the joy and the celebration, the beauty of who we are,” Ross said, as reported by The Chicago Sun-Times. “It is like a love letter to Black women.”

In the series, Ross chats with actors Issa Rae and Marsai Martin, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, rapper Chika, singer Chlöe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey.

“We all have a hair tale. We have a hair story that defined us, that helped us to see what we didn’t want to be, what we did want to be, or that changed our relationship to our hair and our identity,” Ross says. “Usually, that hair story was the moment we were confronted by the world’s idea of us versus our own understanding of ourselves and those moments can be very pivotal.”

