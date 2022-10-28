Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Gets Release Date + Book Cover Revealed

*Prince Harry‘s hotly anticipated memoir titled “Spare” finally has a release date, and the book cover has also dropped.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the Duke of Sussex said about his memoir in a statement in July 2021.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he continued.

Publisher Penguin Random House confirmed Thursday that the title of Prince Harry’s book derives from “the heir and the spare” adage, per PEOPLE. Harry said proceeds from the book will be donated to charity.

The cover of Harry’s memoir is simply a soft image of his face. In “Spare,” the prince will tell his “raw” truth, according to Penguin Random House, adding that the tome is “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

“All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years,” Markus Dohle, CEO of PRH, previously said in a statement. “Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”

Per People, the publisher said “Spare” takes “readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on,” Penguin Random House said.

The memoir is set to be released on January 10, 2023.