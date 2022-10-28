Pennsylvania ‘Finfluencer’ Dr. Constance Craig-Mason Has the Answer For Financial Wellness

*York, PA — Financial Advisor Dr. Constance Craig-Mason has the answer to all things financial wellness from a unique perspective. A recent article from Forbes Magazine unveiled, “After years of lockdowns and restrictions, many observers hoped pent-up demand would generate a post-pandemic economic boom in 2022. Instead, Americans are worrying about inflation and recession.”

As the CEO of Concierge Financial Advisory and the President of Money Concepts Wealth Management & Financial Planning, this passionate, award-winning financial professional has the key to easing those financial concerns. These findings align with why her approach is so unique and sought after. She has proven that “Women do not buy a Financial Plan; they buy into a life of MORE” Women want more memories, opportunities, options, resources, relationships, exposure, and experiences!

Dr. Constance’s intimate approach puts her clients at ease as they discuss personal matters involving their money management. Her services reach a large spectrum, including a growing demographic of female business owners. In an article from Writer’s Block Live, they reported, “There are 114% more female entrepreneurs in the US today than 20 years ago.

There are 12.3 million women-owned businesses in the US” During their consultation with Dr. Constance, these female entrepreneurs of every stripe find an ethical, trusted financial advisor. They get an easy-to-understand snapshot of their financial situation combined with a personal touch from someone they can build a non-judgmental, progress-focused relationship. Solutions that stand strong against any financial climate due to focusing on values-based intellect vs. market-based.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community | Video

Clients rave about working with a financial strategist of her caliber. Teondra B., Healthy Lifestyle Coach, says, “I had my first consultation with Constance, and it was truly amazing. She was transparent, knowledgeable, and encouraging. All the shame that I had beforehand disappeared. She gave me valuable strategies that I can start using right away to help me walk in my power financially. She makes the topic less scary & taboo. I am excited to work with her.”

Retirement is always a significant concern for many forward thinkers. Dr. Constance addresses professional women who earn a great salary and understand the value of designing their clear path, including bringing their partners into the conversation.

She is a passionate, sought-after international speaker and an eight-time best-selling author penning such life-changing gems, including “Money TALK$,” “Girl Get Up and Win,” and “Courageous Enough to Launch,” to name a few.

Dr. Constance lives within the mindset of giving back to the underserved, as she intimately knows the barriers one may face in life. She has received many awards for community impact in her field, including a medallion “In Recognition of Excellence, Service, & Sacrifice” from the comptroller of Maryland. She has also received an honorary Doctor of Philosophy for her eminent contributions to financial literacy, financial advancement, and entrepreneurship empowerment. In addition, she is a 2022 honoree of the Association of African American Financial Advisors’ 50 Under 50. Dr. Constance is a member of the FDIC’s Money Smart Alliance, the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors (NAIFA), the Financial Planning Association (FPA), the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC), the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP), and strategic advisor to the Black Women Blockchain Council Board of Directors (BWBC).

Dr. Constance’s efforts have made an indelible mark on countless clients and financial associates. “I have had the opportunity to work with Constance on the seminars she has given. She brings so much energy and positivity to these events. She is less about trying to give a pitch and more about trying to help people improve their financial situations. She is very professional but also very personable. It has been a pleasure working with her!” says Brandon R. Croxton, CFP® at Lombard Securities, Inc.

Dr. Constance Craig-Mason teaches her clients how to correctly manage their money and invest in their values to live the life they want without worrying about money.

For more information on how to improve your financial well-being and get more out of your life, please visit her website: bit.ly/ccraigmasonfa, phone 717-527-3057 or email: constance@conciergefg.com

source: pamperrypr.com