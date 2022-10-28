Chris Wallace Talks to Byron Allen About Criticizing Obama and Buying Denver Broncos | WATCH

*This week on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, CEO of Allen Media Group Byron Allen joins CNN Anchor Chris Wallace to discuss his early days in comedy, his growing media empire and why he wants to own an NFL team.

Chris Wallace: In 2015, after the riots in Baltimore, after Freddie Gray died in police custody, the President called out the people who looted the streets and called them criminals and thugs (That’s right. That’s right.) Here’s what you said.

You said this: “President Obama is at this point, a white president in blackface? (That’s right.) Black America would have done much better with a white president. (That’s right. Right.)” Barack Obama, a white president in blackface?

Byron Allen: That’s exactly right. I said that. And I still stand by that. Chris, you got to understand something. Why are they positioned like this, you need to address the bigger issue. These kids are sitting there and they’re positioned to fail. No proper education, no jobs, no economic inclusion. And by the way, it was a wrongful death. And at a certain point, you have to understand people are speaking out, because they are being abused. This is genocide. It’s just a slow genocide, but it is genocide.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Fat Joe Insists He Will Retain His Name Even Though His Body Has Lost Fat

Wallace: Are you and former President Obama in contact with each other?

Allen: We’re not in contact, but I have all the respect in the world for him. Listen, you have to understand something. The President of the United States is nothing more than temporary hired help. That person is there to serve us and to work for us. And you have to constantly remind them, you’re here because I need you to take care of something. And you have to be careful not to just let them slide

BYRON ALLEN, head to head in a hardball conversation with #CNN’s legendary newsman, #CHRISWALLACE. Watch for this engaging conversation on “WHO’S TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE”, Coming soon to #HBOMAX / CNN #WhosTalkingToChrisWallace pic.twitter.com/dl12XJNwd4 — Allen Media Group (@AllenMGroup) October 7, 2022

Denver Broncos Bid

WALLACE: Alright, couple of final questions earlier this year you made a bid to buy the Denver Broncos. (Yes.) You ended up losing? No shame there to the Walton family, the family that owns Walmart. (Yes.) You say it’s important for you to buy for an African American to own an NFL team?

ALLEN: Absolutely. Absolutely. We can’t just play the game. We have to own the game. We have to own it. We can’t just play it. And so you know, to Roger Goodell’s credit, Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner and Bob Kraft an owner of the Patriots they came to me. They came to me and they said, can we talk to you? I said, Sure. This was in November of 2019. And they said we need you to help us achieve a goal that’s long overdue. And I said, what’s that? They said the ownership of an African, the ownership of an NFL team by an African American. We’ve never achieved that. And this is important, and we will lean in and we’ll help you do it. I said okay. And they said do us a favor, stay close to the Denver Broncos. We think that will become available and I stayed close and I went through the process. We made it to the second round. Our bid was four and a half billion, and the Walmart family stepped it up to 4 billion six fifty. And I have to tell you, for us — for me, it was a great process, I learned a lot. And other teams will become available over the next (are you going to end up owning an NFL team?) I’m going to aggressively pursue an NFL team until we get one.

Three new episodes are available Friday mornings on HBO Max, and Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? airs Sundays at 7pm Eastern on CNN.