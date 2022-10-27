South African Children Are Reportedly Being Slaughtered Daily | Video

*According to an Al Jazeera report, South African children are being slaughtered daily and there appears to be no end to stopping the brutality.

As reported by MSN, a total of 549 South African children were murdered in the first six months of this year, with an average of three kids killed each day, according to SAPS crime statistics.

Over three hundred (352 to be exact) were murdered between October and December 2021, according to the report.

“We are in an urgent race to save children’s lives. We cannot and should not accept such high levels of child murders every day,” Unicef’s Christine Muhigana said.

READ MORE: Methanol Found in Systems of Teens Who Died in South African Nightclub | VIDEOs

According to police statistics, the murders of women and children come as the government attempts to cease gender-based violence, which is reportedly on the rise. Opposition parties have called for the resignation of Police Minister Bheki Cele over his leadership and response to these attacks.

“The DA cannot stand by and watch as the women and children are being murdered and raped in their own homes. That is why yesterday, the DA-led City of Cape Town sent an official request to Minister Cele formally requesting the devolution of police powers to the City of Cape Town so that the SAPS can be more effective in conjunction with the City’s Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP) officers,” the DA reported in August.

The killing of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo is the latest to rock the nation. The little girl was kidnapped, raped, and mutilated by a man who was out on bail for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl. Poo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu reportedly tried to attack the man during a court hearing.

“My father was murdered 18 years ago. There’s moments where I just cry over what happened to my dad and now I have a daughter who gets murdered as well. I don’t think this is something that one can recover from,” Ndlovu told Al Jazeera.