Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNews
News

South African Children Are Reportedly Being Slaughtered Daily | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

*According to an Al Jazeera report, South African children are being slaughtered daily and there appears to be no end to stopping the brutality.

As reported by MSN, a total of 549 South African children were murdered in the first six months of this year, with an average of three kids killed each day, according to SAPS crime statistics.

Over three hundred (352 to be exact) were murdered between October and December 2021, according to the report. 

“We are in an urgent race to save children’s lives. We cannot and should not accept such high levels of child murders every day,” Unicef’s Christine Muhigana said.

READ MORE: Methanol Found in Systems of Teens Who Died in South African Nightclub | VIDEOs

south african school children
Kids raising hands during a lesson at an elementary school / iStock

According to police statistics, the murders of women and children come as the government attempts to cease gender-based violence, which is reportedly on the rise. Opposition parties have called for the resignation of Police Minister Bheki Cele over his leadership and response to these attacks. 

“The DA cannot stand by and watch as the women and children are being murdered and raped in their own homes. That is why yesterday, the DA-led City of Cape Town sent an official request to Minister Cele formally requesting the devolution of police powers to the City of Cape Town so that the SAPS can be more effective in conjunction with the City’s Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP) officers,” the DA reported in August.

The killing of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo is the latest to rock the nation. The little girl was kidnapped, raped, and mutilated by a man who was out on bail for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl. Poo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu reportedly tried to attack the man during a court hearing.

“My father was murdered 18 years ago. There’s moments where I just cry over what happened to my dad and now I have a daughter who gets murdered as well. I don’t think this is something that one can recover from,” Ndlovu told Al Jazeera.

Previous articleIce Cube’s BIG3 League Didn’t Pay on Time According to a Former NBAer
Next articleL.A. Philharmonic Celebrates Black Women Artists with ‘Rock My Soul’ Concerts Oct. 30-Nov 22
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO