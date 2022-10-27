Lizzo Upbeat as She Releases Date for ‘Love, Lizzo’ HBO Max Documentary Based On Her Life

*Lizzo took to Instagram recently to reveal the name and release date for the HBO Max documentary about her.

“Finally telling my story, My Way. Love, Lizzo coming November 24th [purple heart emoji] only on @hbomax,” the “About Damn Time” star posted.

Her statement captioned a photo of the documentary poster, which shows her smiling wide against a lavender-colored background.

According to an official press release about the forthcoming film, it is a documentary that will trace “the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.”

Lizzo also released her own press statement where she stated that while growing up, she never dreamed she would experience all of the things she has accomplished in her life. She also said she is just getting started.

“I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max,” she continued. “From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes 10 years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Lizzo recently released her album “Special” and is currently out on a tour of North America to support the album.