La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Trade to Knicks Led to ‘Demise’ of Marriage

By Ny MaGee
lala and carmelo anthony
Carmelo Anthony and LaLa Anthony

*La La Anthony is speaking out about her marriage to ex-husband Carmelo Anthony and what led to their split. 

The former couple tied the knot in 2010 and La La filed for divorce from Carmelo last June, citing irreconcilable differences. La La and Carmelo share 15-year-old son Kiyan.

The pair had been separated for several years prior to La La officially ending the marriage in 2021. During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, titled “Life After Professional Athletes,” La La said her marriage began to go left after Carmelo was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011.

“When we lived here [in New York] under all of that [attention], that’s when things became complicated. I think that was kind of the start, now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage,” La La said.

La La in blue
La La-Anthony / Getty

“It is the hardest with the scrutiny and the media and the press, just everything. It is really hard. That’s not the only reason things didn’t work out, but things got tough with New York… just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing.”

When the conversation turned to athletes having girlfriends on the road, La La admitted that she had many “sleepless nights” while married to Carmelo. 

“I never slept. It’s so funny, I used to think certain cities, like oh, ‘those are the problem cities.’ Miami, I’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely not sleeping tonight or I’m going to figure out a way to get there,’” La La said.

“But here’s what I found out, dear. Be careful with these other cities that you think don’t have as much going on, because those are the ones guys where the s–t is going down,” she added. 

La La went on to gush about the bond between NFL star Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara.

“My best friend is married to an athlete, Ciara and Russell [Wilson] and they have an incredible bond, something I’ve never seen before,” she said. “I’m so happy to even witness it because it makes me feel like, ‘Oh wow, that type of love really does exist,’ because I didn’t think it did for a long time. So it’s not across the board, so I can only speak to my experience.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

