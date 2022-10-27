Ice Cube’s BIG3 League Didn’t Pay on Time According to a Former NBAer

*According to former NBA star Nick Young, rapper/entrepreneur Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League failed to meet its payment deadlines for players this season. Young told @vladtv : “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was.”

“Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things got cancelled. Games got cancelled in the middle of the season. They didn’t know if they was gonna have a season. It was a lot, it was a lot this year.”

Nick Young added: “I feel like they need to get the right investments and really organize it better because this year, in the middle of the season, the season was about to be over ’cause they didn’t have the money or something like that.”

The athlete pointed out that the BIG3’s compensation is far lower than that of other international leagues. *Thoughts?*

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Lizzo Upbeat as She Releases Date for ‘Love, Lizzo’ HBO Max Documentary Based On Her Life