Black History Celebration in the United Kingdom – A Personal Diary

*An eventful October it has been, having been invited to France, to attend the 41st at the Salon International Dessin de Presse and Humour in St-Just-le-Martel, 2022. A festival that great cartoonists attend annually including American cartoonists. It was noticed that I was the only billed invited Black cartoonist at the festival amongst other international and local French cartoonists and comic artists. I represented EURweb.

This Festival has warmly welcomed me for many years. And it is a friendly and progressive festival. Not only did we draw cartoons and caricatures, but we also entertained as well, as I helped play with the festival’s own band, using percussion. It was at this same festival that I was awarded the Crayon de Porcelaine award, for my contributions to press cartoons, internationally. My first

I returned to the U.K. to continue with Mr. Hugh Closs to successfully chart the history of Olaudah Equiano through visually illustrated slide presentations in Southeast London libraries starting with an animated segment of his story. Then next was the celebration of life of my mother, Marcellina, a black hero to me and many who sadly passed away and was laid to rest this October. An achiever in Nigeria and the U.K. Her sendoff was seen by many as “beautiful.

Very few know of Black achievers in the U.K and as time goes on, I will make it a point of duty to highlight more Black U.K. achievers through OUR ROOTS here on EURweb. The political party presently in power in the U.K. is the Conservative Party, a party that has actually appointed more Black and Asian Britons into office. Are you able to find a U.K. Black achiever in this OUR ROOTS feature? Well done and more to come.

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti is featured in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. –– tfatunla@hotmail.com